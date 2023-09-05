United States Ventilator Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues By 2031

The research focuses on analyzing the United States Ventilator Market, specifically its dimensions and potential for future growth across various categories, including delivery methods, target consumers, and geographical regions. The assessment of United States Ventilator Market size spans from the year 2023 to 2032 as the reference period.

The second component of our research methodology involves the examination and forecasting of the market. This includes gathering data on the earnings of prominent suppliers, which are factored into the market’s segmentation. A comprehensive approach was adopted, beginning with the revenue generated by key market players, to estimate the overall global market size.

US Ventilator Market to Continue Growing in Coming Years

The United States ventilator market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing number of ICU admission in the country and the launch of new and innovative products by manufacturers. Read on to know more about the trends shaping the ventilator market in the United States

A recent study, conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, revealed that the United States ventilator market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2022 – 2028. The demand for ventilators in the United States gained significant traction after the COVID-19 pandemic due to the increasing number of ICU admission in the country. According to the report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the United States recorded over 75 million COVID-19 cases by the end of January 2022. As a result, the demand for ventilators has been surging in the United States during the forecast period.

Launch of New Products Offering Lucrative Growth Opportunities To United States Ventilator Market

With the significant rise in the market demand for ventilators in the United States, manufacturers are launching new products to grab a major portion of the market. They are also establishing partnerships to boost the product portfolio. Philips and the United States government, for example, teamed up to increase the production of ventilators at its factories in the country. NASA also developed a new high-pressure ventilator for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Such developments are anticipated to drive the United States ventilator market growth during the forecast period.

United States Ventilator Market – By End-User

Based on end-users, the United States ventilator market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care, ambulatory care centers, and emergency medical services. Among these, the hospital segment accounts for the largest market share because of the high number of in-patient treatments and an increasing number of surgical procedures carried out in the country. Furthermore, the demand for ventilators witnessed a sharp surge in hospitals after the overwhelming rise in the COVID-19-affected patients. In addition, the high financial capability to purchase heavy medical equipment also contributes to the segment’s growth.

United States Ventilator Market – By Mode

Based on modes, the United States ventilator market is segmented into combined-mode ventilation, volume/assist-control mode ventilation, pressure-mode ventilation, and other modes. Among these, the volume/assist-control mode ventilation segment accounts for the largest share as this mode is prominently used in intensive care units and is often performed when patients require respiratory support. Increasing respiratory issues in the United States is fueling the growth of the volume/assist-control mode ventilation segment. Intensive care units mostly use assist-control (AC) mode of ventilators for mechanical ventilation. It provides lower work of breathing and improved comfort to patients with increased and variable respiratory demand. This method uses a fixed tidal volume (VT) delivered by the ventilator at predetermined intervals or when the patient takes a breath.

Impact of COVID-19 on United States Ventilator Market

A sudden COVID-19 outbreak in the United States led to an increase in ICU admissions. COVID-19 adversely affected the function of the lungs, resulting in low oxygen levels in the blood. Therefore, ventilators became necessary to provide respiratory support to the infected patients. With the surging COVID-19 cases in the United States, the demand for ventilators spiked in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. To prevent a shortage of ventilators, the US government ordered manufacturers to increase the production of ventilators, causing the market to grow rapidly.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Mobility

Intensive Care Ventilators

High-End ICU Ventilators

Mid-End ICU Ventilators

Basic ICU Ventilators

Portable/Transportable Ventilators

By Interface

Invasive Ventilation

Non-Invasive Ventilation

By Type

Adult/Pediatric Ventilators

Infant/Neonatal Ventilators

By Mode

Combined-Mode Ventilation

Volume-Mode Ventilation

Pressure-Mode Ventilation

Other Modes

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

Ambulatory Care Centers

Emergency Medical Services

United States Ventilator Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the United States ventilator market are Airon Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Med Devices, Inc., Bunnell Incorporated, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Hartwell Medical Corp., Hillrom, Oceanic Medical Products, Inc., United Hayek Industries, Inc., and other prominent players.

The market is highly consolidated and competitive due to the presence of industry giants who lead the market in terms of investment and innovations. The prominent market players consistently launch advanced ventilators with advanced technologies to meet the changing needs of the medical industry. They also significantly invest in expanding their production capacity to meet the market demand for ventilators after the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

