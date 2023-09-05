Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market Breaking Boundaries: 2031 Market Expansion and Forecast

Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market Overview

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market, including its market value, growth projections, segmentation, key drivers, and regional dynamics.

What’s the expanse of the Freight Procurement Technology Solutions aftermarket?

Market Size and Growth: The global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market was valued at USD 812.5 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,392.2 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Definition: Freight procurement technology solutions involve the hiring of third-party logistics service providers for freight transportation. The market is driven by the demand for increased visibility and transparency in supply chain data and processes.

Growth Influencers: Demand for Supply Chain Visibility and Transparency: As companies aim to enhance supply chain efficiency and build trust with consumers and partners, the demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data and processes has increased. Rising E-commerce Sector: The growth of the e-commerce industry has led to a surge in demand for efficient freight procurement solutions, with e-commerce companies requiring streamlined logistics operations. Mergers & Acquisitions: The consolidation of logistics companies through mergers and acquisitions presents new opportunities for freight procurement technology solutions providers.

Challenges: High Initial Costs: The implementation of freight procurement technology solutions often involves significant initial costs, which can hinder market growth. Lack of Awareness: A lack of awareness among potential users about the benefits of these solutions may impact adoption rates negatively.



Market Segmentation

The global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market is segmented based on components, deployment, and industry.

Components Software Applications: Sub-segments include Carrier Management, Freight Tendering, KPIs and Analytics, Order Management and Control, and Others.

Sub-segments include Carrier Management, Freight Tendering, KPIs and Analytics, Order Management and Control, and Others. Services: Sub-segments include Professional and Managed/Outsourced Services.

Sub-segments include Professional and Managed/Outsourced Services. Software Applications Segment: Expected to dominate the market with over 75% market share in 2021. The Order Management and Control sub-segment is likely to witness the fastest growth due to increased demand for efficient sales order tracking and fulfillment.

Services Segment: The Professional sub-segment presents a market opportunity of around USD 33 million during 2022 to 2028. Deployment Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Cloud-Based Segment: Anticipated to grow at a faster rate of 10.3% during the forecast period due to the efficiency and popularity of cloud-based services.

Industry Retail

Agriculture

FMCG Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Others

Retail Segment: Estimated to hold the largest market share of over 32% in 2021, driven by the growing demand for freight procurement solutions in the retail sector.

Food & Beverages Segment: Expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 8.7% over the forecast period, attributed to the global expansion of the food and beverages industry.

Regional Overview

The global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market is categorized into regions, including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific: Expected to experience the fastest growth rate of about 9.8% during the forecast period, driven by the growing e-commerce sector and continuous trade growth.

Expected to experience the fastest growth rate of about 9.8% during the forecast period, driven by the growing e-commerce sector and continuous trade growth. North America: Anticipated to surpass a market size of approximately USD 400 million by 2025, benefiting from the presence of major market players and increased awareness of the importance of freight procurement solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market include Alpega Group, Blue Yonder, Coupa, EC Sourcing Group, Enterprise System Solutions Pvt. Ltd., FreightPOP, Jaegger, MercuryGate International, Inc., Nexus (Infor), Vision Global, Sleek Technologies, Translogistics Inc., Transporeon Group Americas Inc., Freightender, FreightArea.com, Freightos, Transmate, and other prominent players.

Market Share: The top six major players collectively hold more than 55% of the market share.

The top six major players collectively hold more than 55% of the market share. Strategic Initiatives: Leading players engage in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For example, in August 2021, Coupa Software launched the Coupa App Marketplace, enhancing its business spend management platform.

Key Insights from the Report

Market Penetration: Detailed information on prominent market players.

Detailed information on prominent market players. Market Development: Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments.

Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments. Market Diversification: Exploration of untapped geographies and recent developments.

Exploration of untapped geographies and recent developments. Competitive Landscape Assessment: Insights into mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches.

Insights into mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches. Product Development & Innovation: Information on future technologies and R&D activities.

Information on future technologies and R&D activities. Regulations/Standard of Freight Procurement Technology Solutions: Insights into industry standards such as Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) and Smart Freight Procurement (SFP).

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

