Location Analytics Market Bridging the Future: 2031 Market Share and Growth

Global Location Analytics Market Overview

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Location Analytics market, offering insights into its market size, growth projections, key drivers, challenges, segmentation, and regional dynamics.

What is the scale of the Location Analytics aftermarket?

Market Size and Growth: The global Location Analytics market was valued at USD 10,813.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 29,878.5 million by 2026, with an impressive CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Definition: Location analytics involves adding geographical data to business data assets to extract valuable insights. The market is primarily driven by the increasing use of spatial data and analytical tools, rising demand for predictive analytics, and growing adoption of location-based applications.

Growth Influencers: Increasing Use of Spatial Data and Analytical Tools: Spatial data, which includes geographical information, combined with analytical tools, allows businesses to make data-driven decisions and gain geographic insights quickly. The market is benefiting from the adoption of these tools for various applications. Rising Use of Location-Based Applications: Location-based applications offer personalized services and real-time information to users based on their location. These applications find utility in various industries, contributing to market growth.

Challenges: Legal Concerns and Data Privacy: Legal issues and data privacy concerns can hinder the market’s growth, especially with the increasing scrutiny of data usage and privacy regulations. Lack of Uniform Regulatory Norms: The absence of consistent regulatory norms can create uncertainty and challenges for businesses operating in the location analytics space.



Growth Influencers:

1. Increasing Use of Spatial Data and Analytical Tools

Spatial data, which encompasses geographical information about Earth and its features, is crucial for various industries. Analytical tools like Tableau, Power BI, and others convert raw data into actionable insights. They enable businesses to perform geographical analysis without specialized Geographic Information System (GIS) tools, driving demand for location analytics.

2. Rising Use of Location-Based Applications among Consumers

Location-based applications deliver relevant information and services to users based on their location. They offer mobile notifications, personalized suggestions, route navigation, proximity-based marketing, and more. These applications are increasingly adopted for their convenience and usefulness.

Market Segmentation

The global Location Analytics market is segmented based on solutions, components, location types, applications, and verticals.

Solutions Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and ETL (Extract, Transform, Load)

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others

Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding Segment: Expected to dominate with over 25% market share in 2019 due to the growing use of Google Cloud and Google Maps for advanced location mapping and tracking.

Data Integration and ETL Segment: Anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 18.5% during the forecast period, driven by increased demand for accessing and analyzing data for business intelligence. Components Solution

Services

Solution Segment: Expected to grow at a fast CAGR of about 16.3% during the forecast period, driven by high demand for mapping business assets in various outdoor environments.

Location Types Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

Indoor Location Segment: Offers an opportunity of over USD 13,000 million from 2019 to 2026 due to the rising adoption of location analytics in indoor settings for data visualization using smartphones and WiFi networks. Applications Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

Customer Experience Management

Remote Monitoring

Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Predictive Assets Management

Inventory Management

Others

Sales and Marketing Optimization Segment: Estimated to witness a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of location analytics for marketing purposes. Verticals Retail

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Others

Retail Segment: Expected to account for the highest market share, with a size of over USD 3,500 million, as location analytics helps improve inventory management and profitability.

Transportation Segment: Anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of around 19.1% during the projected period, driven by its use in tracking packages for timely delivery in the e-commerce sector.

Regional Overview

The global Location Analytics market is categorized into regions, including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America: Expected to hold the largest market share of around 45% due to the increasing demand for visually represented data for discovering actionable intelligence using maps.

Expected to hold the largest market share of around 45% due to the increasing demand for visually represented data for discovering actionable intelligence using maps. Asia Pacific: Witnessed the fastest growth rate of 20.3% during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for technologically advanced solutions for providing better services.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global Location Analytics market include SAS Institute, Esri, Oracle, Pitney Bowes, Microsoft, Galigeo, GeoMoby, Cisco Systems, CleverAnalytics, IBM Corporation, Purple, Quuppa, Alteryx, Inc., IndoorAtlas, Lepton Software, and other players.

Market Share: The top six major players collectively hold more than 55% of the market share.

The top six major players collectively hold more than 55% of the market share. Strategic Initiatives: Leading players engage in product and service launches, upgrades and enhancements, partnerships, collaborations, contracts, agreements, acquisitions, and expansions to strengthen their market presence.

Key Insights from the Report

Market Penetration: Detailed information on prominent market players.

Detailed information on prominent market players. Market Development: Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments.

Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments. Market Diversification: Exploration of untapped geographies and recent developments.

Exploration of untapped geographies and recent developments. Product Development & Innovation: Information on future technologies and R&D activities.

