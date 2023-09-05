Japan Internet Advertising Market Decoding Market Trends: 2031 Segment Analysis

Japan Internet Advertising Market Overview

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the Japan Internet Advertising market, offering insights into its market size, growth projections, key drivers, challenges, segmentation, and competitive landscape.

What size does the Japan Internet Advertising aftermarket encompass?

Market Size and Growth: The Japan Internet Advertising market reached a value of USD 29.49 billion in 2021 and is projected to surge to USD 112.04 billion by 2027, with an impressive growth rate of 24.9% during the forecast period.

Internet advertising encompasses a set of tools for delivering promotional messages globally using the internet as a marketing platform. The market is primarily driven by increased spending on internet advertising, the proliferation of social media, and widespread smartphone adoption.

Market Rank: Japan boasts the world’s third-largest advertising market, trailing only the United States and China. Traditionally, television dominated this space but was overtaken by online advertising in 2019, a trend that continues to lead the Japanese advertising market.

Challenges: Despite its growth potential, the market faces challenges such as rising ad-blocker adoption and stringent government regulations.

Growth Influencers:

1. Rising Expenditure on Internet Advertisement

Japan has witnessed a notable increase in expenditure on internet advertising, contributing to market growth. The country has one of the most developed advertising markets globally, with substantial ad spending. The rising adoption of smartphones is a significant factor driving this increased spending.

Market Segmentation

The Japan Internet Advertising market is segmented by platform, advertising model, ad format, ad type, enterprise size, and industry vertical.

Platform Mobile

Desktop and Laptop

Mobile Segment: Expected to grow at the highest rate of around 25.8% due to the widespread adoption of smartphones. Japan had 83.03 million smartphone users in 2020, representing 65.9% penetration.

Desktop and Laptop Segment: Represents a market opportunity of around USD 35.6 billion from 2021 to 2027. Over 50% of digital advertising revenue in Japan was generated through desktop in 2020. Advertising Model CPM (Cost Per Mile/Thousand)

Performance

Hybrid

Performance Advertising Model Segment: Expected to grow at the fastest rate of around 25.7% during the forecast period due to its increasing adoption compared to other advertising models. Ad Format Search

Banner

Video

Others (Classifieds, Lead Generation, Audio)

Video Segment: Expected to witness the highest CAGR of about 26.6% from 2022 to 2027 due to initiatives by market players to launch innovative video platforms. The search segment is estimated to hold a market opportunity of USD 34.41 billion during 2021 to 2027.

Ad Type Display Advertising

Mobile Advertising

Search Engine Advertising

Social Media Advertising

Hybrid

Others

Mobile Advertising Segment: Estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 27% during the projected period due to the increasing use of smartphones. The search engine advertising segment is expected to generate around USD 10 billion by 2022, driven by the growth in online shopping and product searches. Ad Format by Enterprise Size Small Enterprise – Ad Format

Medium Enterprise – Ad Format

Large Enterprise – Ad Format

Medium Enterprise – Ad Format Segment: Expected to generate a total revenue of USD 9.16 billion in 2021 due to the adoption of Google Advertising and Facebook by medium-sized enterprises. Within the small enterprise – ad format segment, the search segment is expected to dominate with over 40% market share by 2027. Ad Type by Enterprise Size Small Enterprise – Ad Type

Medium Enterprise – Ad Type

Large Enterprise – Ad Type

Large Enterprise – Ad Type Segment: Estimated to witness double-digit growth in all sub-segments due to the rising demand for internet advertising in large enterprises. The small enterprise – ad type segment is estimated to hold an opportunity of over USD 9 billion during 2021 to 2027. Enterprise Size Large Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprises Segment: Estimated to witness the highest growth rate of about 31.2% over the projected period due to the increasing number of medium-sized enterprises in Japan. Large enterprises are expected to surpass a market value of USD 25 billion by 2024 due to increased spending on internet-based advertising. Industry Vertical Automotive

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

Education

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transport & Tourism

IT & Telecom

Others

Retail & Consumer Goods Segment: Expected to account for the largest market share of over 30% in 2021, driven by the presence of numerous companies in this segment and the high demand for advertising to gain a competitive edge. The automotive segment is estimated to present a market opportunity of USD 3.7 billion due to the growing demand for internet advertising in the automotive industry.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Japan Internet Advertising market include Dentsu Group, Hakuhodo, CyberAgent, Asatsu-DK, D.A. Consortium Holdings, Adobe Systems Inc., Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Baidu, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Google LLC, Hulu LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Twitter Inc., Verizon Communication Inc., and other prominent players.

Market Share: The top five major players collectively hold over 85% of the market share.

The top five major players collectively hold over 85% of the market share. Strategic Initiatives: Leading players engage in collaborations, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to enhance their market presence.

Key Insights from the Report

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on prominent market players.

Comprehensive information on prominent market players. Market Development: Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments.

Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments. Market Diversification: Exploration of untapped geographies and recent developments.

Exploration of untapped geographies and recent developments. Product Development & Innovation: Information on future technologies and R&D activities.

