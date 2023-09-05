Europe Health Insurance Market Major Developments and Competition Landscape by 2031

The research focuses on analyzing the Europe Health Insurance Market, specifically its dimensions and potential for future growth across various categories, including delivery methods, target consumers, and geographical regions. The assessment of Europe Health Insurance Market size spans from the year 2023 to 2032 as the reference period.

The second component of our research methodology involves the examination and forecasting of the market. This includes gathering data on the earnings of prominent suppliers, which are factored into the market’s segmentation. A comprehensive approach was adopted, beginning with the revenue generated by key market players, to estimate the overall global market size.

Europe Health Insurance Market to Reach USD 440 Billion by 2022

The Europe health insurance market is growing at a high CAGR because of the rising incidence of different healthcare conditions and chronic illnesses, as well as rising medical costs along with favorable government policies

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the Europe health insurance market was worth USD 286.3 billion in the year 2021. The Europe health insurance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, earning revenues of around USD 440.4 billion by the end of 2028. Because of the rising incidence of different healthcare conditions and chronic illnesses, as well as rising medical costs, the European health insurance industry is gaining major traction. Additionally, favorable government policies are further contributing to market expansion. However, complications in claiming reimbursements may act as a huge restraining factor for market growth.

Growing Demand for Individual Insurance Policy

Based on the type of coverage, the Europe health insurance market is segmented into individuals and families. The individual coverage segment accounts for the largest share of the Europe health insurance market. The growth of this segment is attributed to a growing proportion of individuals purchasing health insurance. Furthermore, the rising incidence of numerous chronic disorders in the adult population, such as diabetes, liver disease, heart disease, and so on, is a key driver for the individual coverage segment.

Europe Health Insurance Market – By Term of Coverage

Based on term of coverage, the Europe health insurance market is segmented into term and lifetime. Lifetime health insurance holds the largest share in the market because it is more convenient than term health insurance. Even in the terrible event of death, lifetime insurance guarantees benefits. Furthermore, the insurance does not need to be renewed each year. To attract clients, insurance firms also provide cheaper prices for long-term policies and frequently charge less for young people seeking coverage. Furthermore, because of their low premium rates, short-term insurance is popular among middle-income people in developing nations.

Europe Health Insurance Market – By Demographics

Based on demographics, the Europe health insurance market is segmented into minor, adult, and senior citizens. Due to the growing geriatric population and the prevalence of numerous chronic and other medical diseases in this demographic, the senior citizen sector accounts for the greatest market share. Special plans for older adults aged 60 and over are available from health insurance companies that cater to their unique healthcare needs. However, the adult segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Europe Health Insurance Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the Europe health insurance market is segmented into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. Denmark dominates the Europe health insurance market owing to the favorable government policies regarding health insurance. You are eligible to receive public healthcare benefits if you live in Denmark and are registered in the Danish Civil Registration System. Following Denmark, Luxembourg and Sweden also cover substantial market share.

Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Health Insurance Market

Following the unusual outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health insurance industry saw a considerable increase. As the number of COVID-19 patients expanded across the European countries, so did their healthcare expenditures. Many health insurance firms have developed Coronavirus Health Insurance coverage to cover the medical expenditures of COVID-19 patients. This sort of policy covers not just COVID-19-related hospitalization expenditures, but also those associated with nearly any form of viral infection.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the Europe health insurance market are Bupa, Aviva plc, VitalityHealth, AXA Health, Western Provident Association, Exeter Friendly Society, Freedom Health Insurance, Health-on-line, Saga PLC, National Friendly, and other prominent players.

The Europe health insurance market is highly concentrated as consumers exhibit loyalty and confidence in the existing companies in this sector. As a result, there is a limited place in the market for new entrants. Furthermore, health insurance firms frequently collaborate with healthcare institutions in order to boost sales and income. In addition, market tactics including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures are common in this industry.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type of Insurance Provider

Public

Private

Standalone Health Insurers

By Type of Coverage

Individual

Family

By Mode of Purchase

Insurance Agents

Direct Company Representatives

Online portals

By End-User

Adults

Minors

Senior Citizens

By Region

Northern Europe

Southern Europe

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

