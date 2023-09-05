Asia Pacific E-Commerce Payment Market 2031 Market Expedition: Size, Share, and Growth

Asia Pacific E-Commerce Payment Market Overview

This extensive report provides a detailed analysis of the Asia Pacific E-Commerce Payment market, including market size, growth projections, key drivers, challenges, segmentation, and competitive landscape.

What’s the magnitude of the Asia Pacific E-Commerce Payment aftermarket?

Market Size and Growth: In 2021, the Asia Pacific E-Commerce Payment market was valued at USD 2,080 billion , and it’s projected to reach USD 14,557.1 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 24.51% from 2022 to 2030.

Definition: E-commerce payment involves the use of electronic mediums for payments when goods or services are purchased online. The market's growth is driven by the increasing adoption of smart payment technologies and the flourishing e-commerce industry. However, concerns regarding user privacy and safety during online payments may hinder growth.

Growth Influencers:

1. Multi-Channel Payment Infrastructure

Multi-channel payment systems offer customers various mobile and online channels for making payments, making transactions more convenient and faster. This approach attracts and retains customers, and e-commerce giants like Flipkart, Alibaba, and Amazon use multi-channel payment systems to enhance user experience. Multi-channel payment infrastructures are expected to be a significant driver of market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Asia Pacific E-Commerce Payment market is segmented based on transaction type and application.

Transaction Type Credit Card

Debit Card

Smart Card

Bank Transfer

Cash on Delivery

E-Wallet

E-Commerce Payment Gateways

Others

E-Wallet Segment: Expected to dominate with the largest market share in 2021, accounting for over 2/5th of the market. The debit card segment is projected to experience the fastest growth rate of around 25.2% due to its increasing global adoption.

Application Fashion

Electronics & Media

Furniture

Food

Personal Care

Bookings & Tickets

Bills & Recharge

Medical

Others

Fashion Segment: Held the largest market share of over 20% in 2021, as fashion items are frequently purchased online. For example, in South Korea, around 77% of clothing, shoes, and accessories shopping was done via e-commerce platforms in 2020. The food segment is expected to grow the fastest, at around 26%, due to the increasing number of online food applications. The electronics and media segment represents an opportunity of over USD 2,000 billion from 2022 to 2030.

Country Overview

By country, the Asia Pacific E-Commerce Payment market is divided into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. ASEAN includes Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia.

China Segment: Estimated to hold the largest market share of around 70% in 2021, driven by the thriving e-commerce industry in the country.

India: Expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 28.6% due to the increasing adoption of digital payments.

Expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 28.6% due to the increasing adoption of digital payments. ASEAN Region: Thailand is expected to account for the largest market share, reaching around USD 30 billion in 2021, thanks to the high usage of online payment methods. In Malaysia, high smartphone penetration (64% in 2020) is expected to lead to the fastest growth rate of around 26.02%.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Asia Pacific E-Commerce Payment market include Affinpay, Alipay, Amazon Payments, Inc., American Express Company, Authorize.Net, Bigcommerce, CCBill, LLC, Circle, Dailypay, Google Pay, MasterCard Incorporated, PayPal Holdings, Inc, Remitly, Stripe Inc., UnionPay International Co., Ltd., Visa, Inc., WePay Inc., and other prominent players. The top four players hold a cumulative market share of over 38%.

Strategic Initiatives: Leading players are involved in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For example, in December 2021, American Express expanded its partnership with Nova Credit to expand credit access to its customers from various countries.

Key Insights from the Report

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on prominent market players.

Comprehensive information on prominent market players. Market Development: Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments.

Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments. Market Diversification: Exploration of untapped geographies and recent developments.

Exploration of untapped geographies and recent developments. Product Development & Innovation: Information on future technologies and R&D activities.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

