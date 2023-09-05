Alexa
Pick up breakfast at Taipei MRT stations and enter prize draw

Metro riders can order breakfast meals, share photos, and have chance to win prizes

  137
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/05 12:27
Breakfast by Zhen Fang. (TRTC photo)

Breakfast by Zhen Fang. (TRTC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Metro commuters may have noticed that a variety of breakfast stalls have recently sprung up across the MRT network.

In collaboration with 24 businesses, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) is running a campaign that provides freshly made breakfast at 101 stalls at 50 MRT stations between Sept. 1 and 28. The service is available 6:30 a.m.-10 a.m. during this time.

From sandwiches and hamburgers to rice rolls, riders are offered Western and Taiwanese foods by eateries near the selected stations, which see large passenger volumes during morning rush hours. Featured foods include some well-known brands such as MOS Burger, Louisa Coffee, Food Life Breakfast, Hogan Bakery, Gakuden, and Zhen Fang—a popular roasted toast restaurant in Taipei.

To save time, passengers can order their meals via the “你訂Nidin” platform two days prior to the pick-up date and pay over the counter. They will be eligible to enter a raffle for prizes ranging from TPASS (unlimited monthly pass) to breakfast vouchers by sharing photos of the breakfast on Instagram.

The selected MRT stations can be found on the Metro Breakfast Map. Visit the website of the event for more information or call TRTC at 02-27208889.

Breakfast by Food Life Breakfast. (TRTC photo)

Stalls selling breakfast meals. (TRTC photo)

Metro Breakfast Map. (TRTC image)
