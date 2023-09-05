Alexa
McDonald's Taiwan launched lobster roll

It has 'delightfully Q texture and sweet flavor': Foody TW

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/05 17:11
McDonald's Taiwan Lobster Roll. (McDonald's Taiwan)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — McDonald's Taiwan has launched a lobster roll.

On Aug. 30, McDonald's Taiwan started offering its lobster roll made with 100% American lobster. The item is limited to 300,000 servings in Taiwan and costs NT$385 (US$12) for the sandwich and NT$450 for a set meal.

Amid the popularity of the McDonald's lobster roll in Boston and the large number of Taiwanese seafood lovers, the fast food chain has decided to offer the sandwich in Taiwan. According to Foody TW, each serving of the roll is "packed with rich lobster meat, which has a delightfully Q texture and sweet flavor."

(McDonald's Taiwan photo)

The roll is paired with tangy and rich lemon mayonnaise, which "uses acidity to reduce any sense of heaviness and further enhances the overall flavor." It is sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun brushed with unsalted butter, "hitting the senses with the aroma of sweet caramel and butter."

(McDonald's Taiwan photo)

It will be available until Sept. 19, or until supplies run out. Some restaurants do not offer the lobster roll.

(McDonald's Taiwan photo)
