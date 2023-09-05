Alexa
Taiwan tracks 1 Chinese military ship around nation

Taiwan sent naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/05 11:33
PLAN ship. 

PLAN ship.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked one Chinese military vessel around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (Sept. 4) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 5).

In response, Taiwan sent naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) vessel, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line or entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) during that time.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 10 military aircraft and 5 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

