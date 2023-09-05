Arrow awarded top industry recognition for its dedication to offering a great work environment for employees

Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. has been recognized as one of this year’s Certified Great Place to Work® for Best Mid-size Organizations in India.



Arrow Electronics Earns Great Place to Work Certification in India

BENGALURU, INDIA - Media OutReach - 5 September 2023 -Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. has been recognized as one of this year’s Certified Great Place to Work® for Best Mid-size Organizations in India.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ is a highly coveted recognition in the business world, and it's earned by organizations that truly value their employees and create a positive and inclusive work environment,” said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, serial entrepreneur and CEO of Great Place to Work, India. “By empowering and supporting employees, these organizations can create a culture of trust, respect, and collaboration, which leads to improved business outcomes, employee satisfaction, and overall success. It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time responses about their company’s overall culture. Congratulations to Arrow Electronics and all other organizations for this coveted recognition for their efforts in creating a great workplace culture!”





“We are honored to be recognized a Great Place to Work, as this prestigious award reflects feedback of the current employees at Arrow,” said Vivian Kwok, Arrow’s vice president, human resources. “Special thanks for all the tremendous effort and accomplishments in creating a purpose-driven workplace where everyone can succeed. Earning this award is a result of supporting our team's success by giving them the tools to grow professionally and personally.”





The Trust Index© Survey has been recognized as a global standard tool for measuring and analyzing the level of trust and satisfaction of employees. The measurement has been adopted across 150 countries, reaching 100 million employees. This year’s results in the segment of mid-size organizations revealed that Arrow in India outscored in overall performance in all five of the diagnostic categories compared with its industry counterparts.

Hashtag: #ArrowElectronics

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com/fiveyearsout

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.