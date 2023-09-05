Taipei MRT Brown Line train has door malfunction during rush hour

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Passengers on the Taipei MRT Wenhu Line (Brown Line) experienced a delay during the rush hour on Tuesday morning (Sept. 5) due to an abnormality with its doors.

Brown Line commuters reported that around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, after boarding a train at the Jiannan Road Station, it suddenly came to a stop, reported UDN. An announcement inside the train said it was making a "temporary stop," but passengers were unaware of the reason for the interruption.

Taipei Metro said at 8:21 a.m., a door closure malfunction warning occurred on the train bound for the Nangang Exhibition Center Station at the Jiannan Road Station. The traffic control center arranged for about 260 passengers on board the train to transfer to another train in accordance with standard operating procedure.

The process took about three minutes and operations have since resumed.

Taipei Metro mentioned that during the incident's handling, the traffic control center intensified broadcasts and dispatched personnel to guide the passengers. Train intervals were also adjusted accordingly.

As for the specific cause of the alarm, an investigation will be conducted after the train is returned to the maintenance facility.

.