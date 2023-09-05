NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang meets Indian leader Modi in New Delhi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Sept. 4) in New Delhi.

The meeting took place as Modi prepares to host leaders later this week from the G20 group of the world’s largest economies, including U.S. President Joe Biden. It also comes a week after India’s historic milestone of landing on the lunar South Pole, reported CNA.

NVIDIA, a global technology company renowned for its advanced graphics processing units is owned by the Taiwan-born Huang. He said discussions between the two leaders highlighted the pivotal role it plays as India continues to expand its technology industry.

This is the second encounter between Huang and Modi. The Indian leader said on social media the pair had talked about the “rich potential India offers in the world of AI."

AI has grown dramatically in recent years in India, with the sector expected to be worth US$7.8 billion (NT$249 billion) by 2025.

Modi also wrote that Huang was “appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India.”

Huang’s optimistic comments about India’s youth come as the country faces high youth unemployment. In 2022, nearly 25% of Indians aged between 15 and 24 were jobless.

India is the world's fifth-largest economy, and Modi aims to make it the third-largest by 2030. India hopes to become a developed nation by 2047, in time for the 100th year of its independence.

Following his meeting with Modi, Huang is expected to engage with prominent figures within India's scientific community at an informal dinner event. Participants will include leading experts from diverse technology fields, encompassing large language models, astrophysics, quantum computing, and natural language processing.

Discussions at the dinner will focus on harnessing technology to tackle language barriers, enhance agricultural productivity, bridge healthcare service disparities, and drive digital economic transformation.