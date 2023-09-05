Aon Names Vincent Banton as Head of Construction and Infrastructure for Asia to Help Clients Navigate Volatility

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 September 2023 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has named Vincent Banton as head of Construction and Infrastructure for Asia, effective Aug. 1. He reports to Paul Young, head of Commercial Risk Solutions, Asia and James MacNeal, global industry specialty leader for Construction and Infrastructure (C&I) and will join the global C&I leadership team.





Based in Singapore, Banton works closely with local, regional and global teams to develop strategies and provide end-to-end services to clients in the region ensuring seamless transition from project development to commercial operations.



"We are thrilled to have Vincent on the Aon team. His deep experience in both the insurance and construction industries will further strengthen Aon's capabilities to help clients make better decisions as they navigate the volatility and unpredictability of the market. We are excited to tap into Vincent's strong understanding and insights to drive more synergy and continue to help organisations be better informed on the issues that matter," Young said.



Banton brings 23 years of experience across the insurance and construction industries and has held roles at Munich Reinsurance, Balfour Birse UK, Leighton Contractors Australia (CIMIC) and Broad Construction Australia. He joins Aon from Zurich Insurance, where he worked for the past five years, most recently as national technical manager for Australia and New Zealand.



"Rapid urbanisation, infrastructure development and foreign investments will make Asia one of the fastest growing construction markets over the next 15 years. I'm excited to join the Aon team as the firm continues to innovate and combine advanced data with analytical solutions, providing our clients with better advice. The construction industry is one of the least digitized industries in the world and I look forward to working with the team to continue delivering insights with scalable solutions that help improve transparency and certainty and help organisations protect and grow their business," said Banton.



Banton is an experienced leader specialising in Construction and Erection All Risk policies along with Delay in Start-Up for business interruption. He also has extensive experience in constructing large infrastructure programs and has completed projects involving highways, railways, airports, bridges, deep foundations and large reinforced structures.



For more information about Aon in the Asia Pacific region, please visit www.aon.com/apac.



