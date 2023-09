Kaohsiung, Yilan, and Taitung announce partial closures in wake of Typhoon Haikui

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Areas of Kaohsiung, Yilan County, and Taitung County have announced partial work and class cancelations on Tuesday (Sept. 5) due to wind and rain damage inflicted by Typhoon Haikui, particularly to roads.

The following areas will close offices and schools as of publication:

Kaohsiung City

Liouguei District: Work and classes canceled

Maolin District: Work and classes canceled

Taoyuan District: Work and classes canceled

Namasia District: Work and classes canceled

Yilan County

Sih-Ji Elementary School, Datong Township, Yilan County: Work and classes canceled

Nan-Shan Elementary School, Datong Township, Yilan County: Work and classes canceled

Yilan Da-Tong Junior High School: Work and classes canceled

Taitung County

Taitung County Taiyuan Junior High School: Work as usual but classes canceled

Taitung County Haiduan Junior High School: Work as usual but classes canceled

Taitung County Dulan Junior High School: Work as usual but classes canceled

Taitung County Chenggong Township Saimin Elementary School: Work as usual but classes canceled

Taitung County Chenggong Township Xinyi Elementary School: Work as usual but classes canceled

Taitung County Donghe Township Beiyuan Elementary School: Work as usual but classes canceled

Taitung County Donghe Township Donghe Elementary School: Work as usual but classes canceled

Taitung County Donghe Township Taiyauan Elementary School: Work as usual but classes canceled

Taitung County Donghe Township Dulan Elementary School: Work as usual but classes canceled

Lidao Village, Haiduan Township, Taitung County: Work and classes canceled

Taitung County Haiduan Township Chulai Elementary School Xinwu Branch Campus: Work and classes canceled

Taitung County Haiduan Township Guangyuan Elementary School: Work as usual but classes canceled

Wulu Village, Haiduan Township, Taitung County: Work and classes canceled

Taitung County Luye Township Yongan Elementary School: Work as usual but classes canceled

Taitung County Luye Township Ruiyuan Elementary School: Work as usual but classes canceled

Taitung County Guanshan Township Tien-Kuang Elementary School: Work as usual but classes canceled

For more information on closures, check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website.