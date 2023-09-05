Taiwan President Tsai embarks on Eswatini trip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) set off for Eswatini on Tuesday (Sept. 5) morning.

Before boarding her flight, Tsai delivered a speech detailing her trip. She said her two main goals were to celebrate bilateral friendship and promote sustainable cooperation.

Eswatini has been “a steadfast friend” to Taiwan in Africa, Tsai said, pointing out that it has consistently spoken up for Taiwan on the international stage and King Mswati III has visited Taiwan a total of 18 times since ascending to the throne in 1986. “This has fostered a deep friendship between our two nations.”

Eswatini’s unwavering support has given Taiwan the confidence and strength to continue contributing to the world, she said.

Eswatini and Taiwan are true friends who support each other, the president said. “We will continue to work hard, face challenges together in the post-pandemic recovery, and promote progress and development in both our countries.”

Tsai’s trip from Sept. 5-8 coincides with the African country’s 55th anniversary of independence as well as the establishment of diplomatic relations with Taiwan. She will also attend a royal dinner and meet with Taiwanese groups working in the country in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, and women’s rights.

Her delegation includes Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), and lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties. Chen is seeking to establish sister-city relations with Mbabane, the capital city of Eswatini.

On Monday (Sept. 4), more than 80 parliamentarians from 11 African countries, including South Africa, Malawi, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, Namibia, and Somaliland, issued a joint statement welcoming Tsai to Eswatini.