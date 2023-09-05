Triston Casas knocks in 4 as the Red Sox end a 13-game skid at Tropicana Field with win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Triston Casas homered and drove in four runs, Brayan Bello earned his team-leading 11th win and the Boston Red Sox stopped a 13-game losing streak at Tropicana Field by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 on Monday.

Wilyer Abreu had a leadoff double before Justin Turner drew a one-out walk in the sixth inning, ending Aaron Civale’s day. Chris Devenski (3-4) entered and gave up Casas’ three-run shot.

Casas added a run-scoring single and Masataka Yoshida connected on a two-run homer off Andrew Kittredge in the eighth. Casas has three homers and 11 RBIs during a career-best 11-game hitting streak.

Bello (11-8) gave up three runs, all in the first, and five hits over six innings.

Boston closer Kenley Jansen, who pitched the ninth in a nonsave situation, was checked by an athletic trainer with one out but remained in the game.

ORIOLES 6, ANGELS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit a three-run homer and Grayson Rodriguez pitched six solid innings in Baltimore's 12th victory in 16 games.

Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle and Aaron Hicks drove in runs in the third inning for the AL-leading Orioles, who have won three of four to open their nine-game trip. Rodriguez (5-3) struck out seven and allowed seven hits while improving to 3-0 in his last five starts, going at least six innings every time.

Kenny Rosenberg (0-1) pitched six innings of seven-hit ball in his second major league start for the Angels, who have lost four straight and 23 of 31 since they were five games above .500 at the trade deadline.

Yennier Cano pitched the ninth for his sixth save. He got help from second baseman Jordan Westburg, who sprinted deep into center field and made a stunning catch on Logan O’Hoppe’s popup with his back to the plate.

Angels rookie Nolan Schanuel reached base in his 13th consecutive game to begin his major league career when the 2023 draftee drew a leadoff walk.

REDS 6, MARINERS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a three-run home run to help Cincinnati beat Seattle in an interleague matchup of playoff contenders.

The Reds began the day in a four-way tie for the third NL wild-card spot, and the AL-west leading Mariners are 39-18 since July 1 for the best record in the major leagues in that span.

With their pitching staff hit hard by COVID-19 and injuries, the Reds used seven pitchers on Monday. Lucas Sims (5-3) got the last out of the seventh to pick up the win and Ian Gibaut got the last out of the ninth to get his second save.

Mariners starter Bryan Woo (2-4) allowed five runs, hit three batters and walked three in five innings. He did not record a strikeout.

PIRATES 4, BREWERS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes homered and tripled, Jack Suwinski drilled his 23rd home run and Pittsburgh won for the sixth time in seven games.

Luis Ortiz (4-4) recovered from an early bout of wildness to send the NL Central-leading Brewers to a second straight loss.

Ortiz gave up two runs in the second, when he loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a hit batter. The Brewers scratched across a pair of runs on sacrifice flies, but Ortiz settled down from there to win his second consecutive start. David Bednar worked the ninth for his 32nd save.

Suwinski’s two-run homer in the fourth off Corbin Burnes (9-8) tied the game. Hayes put the Pirates in front with a shot to left-center that just cleared the wall next to the 410-foot sign with two outs in the fifth. Bryan Reynolds followed with a double and scored when Andrew McCutchen doubled down the left-field line.

McCutchen doubled twice for Pittsburgh but remained stuck on 299 career home runs. The five-time All-Star exited in the bottom of the fifth with left Achilles tightness.

ASTROS 13, RANGERS 6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mauricio Dubón and Jose Altuve twice hit back-to-back home runs, rookie catcher Yainer Diaz had a three-run shot to cap Houston’s big seventh inning, and the Astros pulled within a percentage point of first-place Seattle.

The Astros went ahead to stay with a six-run seventh, which began with them loading the bases on a walk and two singles off reliever Josh Sborz (5-7). José Abreu walked to force in the run that made it 6-5.

All-Star shortstop Corey Seager, who homered twice for Texas, then misplayed a grounder for an error that allowed two more runs to score before Diaz hit his 21st homer of the season.

There were nine home runs in all, a single-game record at Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020.

Rafael Montero (3-3), the second of six Houston pitchers, worked a perfect sixth.

PHILLIES 9, PADRES 7

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit another long home run at Petco Park and Trea Turner and Edmundo Sosa also connected for Philadelphia, which won its first visit to San Diego since the NL Championship Series.

Philadelphia denied the Padres their first four-game winning streak this season. The wildly inconsistent Padres, who have badly underperformed despite having baseball’s third-highest payroll, remain the only team in the majors without a winning streak longer than three games.

Taijuan Walker (15-5) became the first Phillies pitcher to win at least 15 games since Aaron Nola won 17 in 2018. Walker allowed four runs and five hits, including a solo home run by Fernando Tatis Jr. into the second deck in left in the first inning, his 22nd.

José Alvarado pitched the ninth for his seventh save in nine chances. He walked the first two batters before retiring the side. He punched the air with his left arm after striking out Ha-Seong Kim to end it.

Rich Hill (7-14) allowed six runs and seven hits in 1 1/3 innings, his shortest start with the Padres.

BLUE JAYS 6, ATHLETICS 5, 10 INNINGS

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal hit a tiebreaking double in Toronto’s three-run 10th inning on the first pitch thrown by Francisco Pérez, and the Blue Jays held on to beat Oakland.

The A’s made it interesting when Lawrence Butler hit his second home run of the game with a two-run drive against winner Jordan Romano (5-5).

Cavan Biggio added an RBI single in the 10th as insurance for the Blue Jays, who are 3-1 so far on their six-game West Coast road trip. That chased Pérez (1-2) and Spencer Horwitz added an RBI double.

Esteury Ruiz stole his AL-leading 55th and 56th bases in the ninth to put the go-ahead run on third but the A’s couldn’t bring him home.

CUBS 5, GIANTS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Steele (16-3) tossed dominant two-hit ball through eight innings to move into a tie for the major league lead in wins, blanking San Francisco.

Seiya Suzuki hit a 432-foot solo shot off Giants starter Logan Webb (9-12) in the second, then drove in Chicago’s second run with a line double to the right-center wall in the seventh.

After allowing a solid line single to Casey Schmitt with two outs in the second, Steele retired 16 straight until walking J.D. Davis to start the eighth. Davis was erased on a double play before Paul DeJong singled for San Francisco’s second hit.

José Cuas pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to seal the win.

Webb allowed three runs on five hits and walked one through 6 2/3 innings as San Francisco lost its fourth straight.

TWINS 20, GUARDIANS 6

CLEVELAND (AP) — Royce Lewis had a grand slam and a career-high six RBIs, and Jorge Polanco and Carlos Correa added solo homers off Lucas Giolito in his Cleveland debut as the AL Central-leading Minnesota has won three of its last four games.

Kyle Farmer hit a three-run homer, and Joey Gallo and Matt Wallner each had two-run shots off catcher David Fry, who pitched the final four innings and allowed seven runs and 10 hits. Minnesota led 18-1 in the middle of the seventh.

Giolito (7-12), claimed off waivers from the Angels on Aug. 31, gave up a career high-tying nine runs in three innings. The right-hander is 1-7 with a 7.22 ERA in his last 11 starts, which include outings with the White Sox, Los Angeles and Cleveland.

Minnesota starter Pablo López (10-7) went six innings, allowing one run on an RBI triple by José Ramírez. The right-hander struck out three, putting him eight behind Toronto’s Kevin Gausman (207) for the AL lead.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, ROCKIES 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly matched a career high with 12 strikeouts in seven dominating innings, Jace Peterson hit a two-run double and Arizona beat Colorado.

Kelly (11-6) bounced back from a rare shaky start, filling the afternoon with whiffs and weak contact while allowing a run and four hits. The right-hander started to warm up for the eighth inning before leaving with what appeared to be cramps for the second time in three starts.

Paul Sewald gave up a run-scoring double to Elias Diaz in the ninth before closing out his 30th save in 35 chances. Arizona remains three games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.

The Diamondbacks needed one time through the batting order to get to Peter Lambert (3-6), who gave up all four runs and six hits while striking out five in six innings.

ROYALS 12, WHITE SOX 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cole Ragans continued his recent success with six scoreless innings as Kansas City trounced Chicago in the first of a three-game series.

The American League Pitcher of the Month for August, Ragans (6-4) retired the first 13 batters he faced and finished with just one hit allowed. He struck out seven and didn’t walk anyone. He now has a 21-inning scoreless streak.

Edward Olivares was 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs. Every Royals starter except for Salvador Perez had at least one hit, and Perez had an RBI.

Jesse Scholtens (1-7) took the loss after allowing five runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

