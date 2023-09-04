Ukraine updates: Kim Jong Un to hold arms talks with Putin, says US

The US said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expects to hold arms talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia 'thwarts' operation by Ukrainian sabotage group

Russian authorities in the southwestern Bryansk region said they foiled a sabotage operation by Ukrainian forces.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram that Russian forces had "thwarted an attempt to penetrate the territory of the Russian Federation by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group."

The region lies near the Ukrainian border. Russia has this year repeatedly reported several attempts by Ukrainian groups to carry outs acts of sabotage against Russian targets.

Ukraine refugees stuck in limbo in The Netherlands

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the Netherlands granted refugee status to everyone fleeing — regardless of nationality. But that policy is now being argued in court.

Thousands of so-called "third-country nationals" were living in Ukraine but were not allowed to reside there permanently. Now, those who fled the war in Ukraine for safety in The Netherlands are left unsure about their future.

Zelenskyy visits Ukraine's front-line Donetsk region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has visited troops in the country's eastern Donetsk region.

He posted a video of himself on Telegram late on Monday meeting commanders and soldiers.

"Donetsk region. We are visiting the combat brigades that are defending Ukraine as part of the Donetsk operational and tactical group," Zelenskyy said in the video.

"Important reports, problematic issues, supplies that need to be increased, creation of an auxiliary management system to ensure the brigades' supply, increasing the motivation of our warriors," he added.

The visit came a day after Zelenskyy announced plans to replace Ukraine's defense minister, Oleksiy Reznikov.

It also came as Kyiv reported territorial gains around the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram on Monday that Ukrainian forces had liberated another 3 square kilometers in the area over the past week.

In response to the reported gains, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine's counteroffensive had "failed."

US says Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin to meet for arms talks

The White House on Monday said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expects to hold a "leader-level diplomatic engagement" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said Washington has previously warned that arms talks between Russia and North Korea are "actively advancing."

In July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that North Korea's partnership is an "important one for Moscow" during a meeting with his counterpart in Pyongyang.

The New York Times, citing US and allied sources, reported that Kim would travel from Pyongyang, probably by armored train, to Vladivostok, on the Pacific Coast of Russia.

nm/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)