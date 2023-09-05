American boxing trainer charged with possession of a firearm as he prepared to return from England

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — An American boxing trainer was charged with possession of a firearm as he prepared to board a flight at Manchester Airport in northwest England.

Brian McIntyre, who was in Chris Eubank Jr.'s corner for the English fighter's win over Liam Smith in Manchester on Saturday night, appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday after the weapon was allegedly found in his luggage on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 53-year-old McIntyre was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Oct. 9.

“Brian McIntyre, from the United States of America, was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate," police said in a statement.

Eubank Jr. brought the 53-year-old McIntyre in as his new coach alongside other changes to his training regime in preparation for the rematch against Smith.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports