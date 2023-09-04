Alexa
1 dead after 2 martial arts clubs brawl at Taiwan train station

Weapons found at the scene included nunchaku, machetes, sickles, and samurai swords

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/04 19:04
Two Indonesian martial arts groups engage in a brawl in front of Changhua railway station on Sept. 2. (Changhua County Police Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A violent clash between two rival Indonesian martial arts groups broke out at a train station in western Taiwan on Saturday night (Sept. 2), resulting in one death, one serious injury, and 29 arrests.

The melee took place outside of Changhua railway station, reported ETtoday, with participants wielding weapons and multiple individuals sustaining severe injuries.

One of the individuals died from his wounds, while another is in critical condition. Police said they arrested 29 suspects, and upon further investigation, an investigation was opened on 15 others for involvement in serious crimes.

The Changhua Precinct of the Changhua County Police Department reported that one 32-year-old Indonesian man was stabbed in the back and later died. Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man was stabbed four times, but is under hospital observation, reported Liberty Times.

Fifteen suspects have been transferred to the Changhua District Prosecutor's Office to be investigated for homicide (殺人罪), assault (傷害罪), and participating in a deadly brawl.

According to preliminary police findings, there was a disagreement about martial arts training. The two groups arranged a meeting to discuss their differences, but the situation escalated.

Weapons seized at the scene of the crime included knives, brass knuckles, machetes, samurai swords, survival, curved knives, nunchaku, screwdrivers, sickles, rods, utility knives, and cans of mace, among other items.

The police mobilied and expanded their search efforts for suspects. In less than 16 hours, the 24-year-old main murder suspect, an Indonesian national, was arrested in Taichung City.

The suspect led police to a ditch next to Jixiang Street in Changhua City, where officers recovered the knife allegedly used to commit the murder.

The authorities will inform the brokers and companies of the migrant workers involved to strengthen their management practices. They will also notify the Indonesian representative office in Taiwan to assist the victim's family in dealing with funeral arrangements.
