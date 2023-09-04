Map shows China stepped up circling Taiwan's ADIZ in August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Intrusions by Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in August dropped slightly by 20% from July, but there were more flights that circled Taiwan and came relatively close to the northern part of Taiwan's contiguous zone.

In August, 130 Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military planes breached Taiwan's ADIZ, a 20.2% decrease from the 163 reported by the Ministry of National Defense (MND) in July.

On Friday (Sept. 1), Damien Symon, an open-source intelligence researcher, uploaded a map on Twitter showing the location of 130 "notable" intrusions by PLAAF aircraft into Taiwan's ADIZ. Unlike in the past, when the majority of encroachments occurred along the median line and in the southwest corner of the zone, many aircraft in August crossed the median line and flew in a tight crescent shape around Taiwan before crossing back over the median line.

While encircling Taiwan, considerably more PLAAF aircraft flew close to Taiwan's 24-nautical-mile contiguous zone, with two appearing to penetrate it. The MND has previously said the routes of Chinese military aircraft shown on its map are not precise, and China has not violated Taiwan's airspace.

However, on Aug. 25, it admitted that 13 PLAAF planes entered its "response zone" — which has never been clearly delineated.

A chart by Ben Lewis, an independent defense analyst, shows that the trend line for violations by Chinese combat aircraft of Taiwan's ADIZ has largely continued to dip from the spike of 259 seen in April, with the exception of a small uptick of 163 in July. The number of days Taiwan's ADIZ was violated by PLAAF aircraft rose slightly from 22 in July to 23 in August.

The approximate total of PLAAF sorties into Taiwan's ADIZ from 2018 to 2023 has reached 4,248. The following maps show the locations of violations by Chinese aircraft in the ADIZ in July and August 2023.



PLAAF intrusions around Taiwan in July. (Damien Symon image)



PLAAF intrusions around Taiwan in August. (Damien Symon image)