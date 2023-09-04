TPP presidential candidate Ko Wen-je addresses ECCT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People's Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) delivered a speech at the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT) in Taipei on Monday (Sept. 4).

In the 45-minute speech, Ko made remarks about topics such as Taiwan’s future energy requirements, cross-strait relations, national defense, and attracting international talent. He also answered questions from ECCT members, per UDN.

ECCT Chair Giuseppe Izzo asked Ko if he had a preference among the other presidential opponents he was running against, and whether there was a candidate that he liked least. Izzo also asked Ko to explain his answer in detail.

In response, Ko lowered his head and said, "It doesn't matter who I like. The people of Taiwan are the deciding factor. Every candidate has advantages and disadvantages." Ko added that all candidates should work to ensure harmony across Taiwan.

During his speech, Ko said he would release a policy paper about medical care either Wednesday (Sept. 6) or Thursday (Sept. 7).

Regarding Taiwan's energy, Ko said he supported the expansion of renewable energy and maintaining nuclear plants No. 2 and No. 3. He said Taiwan is an island country with natural gas accounting for 50% of domestic energy, which is risky as the price of natural gas fluctuates, per UDN.

As for cross-strait policy, Ko reiterated the importance of mutual understanding, respect, and cooperation. He said it was important to have communication with China to prevent misunderstandings, as incremental progress in this area would minimize the chance of war.

An additional ECCT member asked how Ko planned to improve the foreign language skills of Taiwanese. Ko said that when he was mayor, he promoted bilingual education across all schools in Taipei City, and he would implement a similar policy if elected president.

The ECCT said it was planning to invite other presidential candidates to speak, like Terry Gou (郭台銘), Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜).