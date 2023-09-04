Semicon Taiwan to take place in Taipei this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Semicon Taiwan, one of the biggest annual events in the semiconductor industry, is taking place this week from Wednesday (Sept. 6) to Friday (Sept. 8) in Taipei.

The chip expo will be held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Halls 1 and 2 and will see 950 exhibitors participate, covering 3,000 booths, while around 50,000 people are expected to attend, according to the organizers. Meanwhile, Australia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, the U.K., and the U.S. will have pavilions.

A series of forums, scheduled between Tuesday (Sept. 5) and Friday, will also discuss a range of topics, including advanced manufacturing, heterogeneous integration, compound semiconductors, automotive chips, smart manufacturing, sustainable manufacturing, chip security, and talent.

The CEO summit on Wednesday will include keynote speeches from top executives, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) Chair Mark Liu (劉德音), the world’s largest chip packaging and testing supplier ASE CEO Wu Tien-yu (吳田玉), and American chip equipment maker Lam Research CEO and President Tim Archer, according to Nikkei.