Oman trade delegation seeking investment opportunities in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) delegation has arrived in Taiwan to seek deeper cooperation.

Led by OCCI branch chair Said Ali Al Abri, the 22-member group will be touring the nation to explore trade and investment opportunities in various areas including construction, real estate, steel and aluminum manufacturing, auto parts, solar energy, water treatment, halal catering, and tourism, according to a Commercial Office of Sultanate of Oman-Taiwan press release.

From Sept. 4-9, the delegation will visit the Commercial Office of Sultanate of Oman-Taiwan, Taipei Chamber of Commerce, TAITRA, Nangang Software Park, Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei, and key industries in central and southern Taiwan. On Sept. 7, the group will co-host a trade and business seminar meeting with more than 40 Taiwanese manufacturers.

The group is also slated to discuss an MOU with the Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei on behalf of OCCI, to foster closer business exchanges with Taiwan.

Oman is a major producer of oil and gas, and also has abundant mineral resources such as marble, chromium, and copper, the Commercial Office of Sultanate of Oman-Taiwan said. Its recently launched Oman Vision 2040 aims to promote industrial development, infrastructure construction and foreign investment, the office said.