Taiwan National Day 2023 emblem underscores ‘resilience’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — “Resilience” will take center stage at the Double Ten National Day celebrations as the emblem marking the 102nd anniversary of Taiwan's founding, event organizers revealed on Monday (Sep. 4).

A twist of the “double ten” (雙十) characters, the main visual for this year’s National Day festivities highlights the flexibility and resilience of the people of Taiwan. The curvy pattern also symbolizes sustainability for the land of the nation, according to event organizers.

The palette of the logo consists of blue, red, and white—the three colors of the national flag. The design also incorporates aquamarine and red shades inspired by the bricks of temples and Taiwanese opera, said Hua Ching-chung (花敬群), secretary-general of the National Day preparatory committee.

Building on the success of the marching band performance by “Orange Devils” in 2022, this year the organizers will invite another high school marching band from Japan, dubbed “Emerald Nights," to perform, according to the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC), an NGO.

The ceremony on Oct. 10 will feature a performance by the 148-strong award-winning band from Tokyo University of Agriculture’s Second High School. Another acclaimed foreign group is also scheduled to perform for the occasion, but its name has yet to be announced, CNA quoted GACC Secretary-General Lee Hou-ching (李厚慶) as saying.

The Japanese students will be treated to culinary delights and other specialties in Kaohsiung, where they will stage a flash mob performance on Oct. 8. Visit the Facebook page of GACC for more information.



Japanese marching band, Emerald Knights. (Facebook, rocbirthday photo)