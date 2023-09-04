Taiwan's art community mourns passing of arts promoter Hsu Po-yun

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s art community is mourning the loss of art promoter and founder of New Aspect (新象藝術公司) Hsu Po-yun (許博允), who died on Monday (Sept. 4), per the Liberty Times.

Hsu had been battling cancer throughout his later years. Nevertheless, the announcement shocked those around him, including his wife, Fan Man-nong (樊曼儂), who had taken over New Aspect's operations after Hsu became ill.

New Aspect had expanded beyond its original goal of promoting concerts to include exhibitions, lectures, dance, drama, painting, photography, and sculpture, and it succeeded in bringing top international programs to Taiwan. After receiving the news of Hsu's passing, many in the arts community agreed that Taiwan had lost a true pioneer in the country’s artistic development.

Hsu was born in 1944 in Tokyo, Japan. His grandfather, Hsu Ping (許丙), was a wealthy businessperson in Tamsui, and his father, Hsu Boyun (許伯埏), had a deep fondness of Peking opera.

In 1960, after graduating from high school, Hsu skipped the college entrance exam and studied the violin with Taiwanese musical composer Hsu Tsang-houei (許常惠). Hsu’s later pursuit of music was that of a composer, though he dabbled in other interests, such as working as a columnist, golf course designer, and TV host.

Hsu's wife, Fan Man-nong (樊曼儂), drew acclaim for being one of Taiwan’s most renowned flutists.

As an arts promoter, Hsu provided both inspiration and funding for some of the biggest performances in Taiwan, earning him the title, "Father of Taiwanese Performing Arts." He mounted major shows, such as an outdoor concert at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall featuring Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, and Diana Ross.

He was known for lavish productions and big-budget performances, some of which would almost push his company to the edge of bankruptcy.