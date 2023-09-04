Digital Signage Market Industry Revenue, Leading Players, CAGR Status, Recent Trends, Forthcoming Developments, and Forecast 2023 to 2031

Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the Digital Signage Market. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global digital signage market was valued at US$ 20.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ 41.6 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period 2023–2031. It analyses the market’s regional trends, size, expansion prospects, and important factors in each region. Additionally, it acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. Both the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic on related industries are taken into account and discussed in the report.

The report gives a thorough analysis of the Digital Signage Market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region. In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank. In terms of GDP, the United States accounts for 10.41% of the global economy. The mixed economy of the United States is very advanced. By nominal GDP, it has the largest economy in the world, and by purchasing power parity (PPP), it is second only to China in size.

The leading companies mentioned are

AU Optronics

BenQ Corporation

Brighsign LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Daktronics

Delta Electronics

DynaScan

LG Electronics

Omnivex Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the Digital Signage Market includes

By Component Hardware

Software

Services By Display Technology All in one display (SoC System)

Commercial Displays without SoC

LCD and LED

OLED

Direct view fine pixel LED

Direct view large pixel LED

Other By Display Resolution 8K resolution

4K resolution

High definition (HD)

Full high definition (FHD) By Display Brightness/ Luminance 0 – 500 nits

501 – 1,000 nits

1,001 – 2,000 nits

2,001 – 3,000 nits

More than 3,000 nits By Display Size Below 32 Inches

32 to 52 Inches

52 Inches to 100 Inches

100 Inches to 300 inches

More than 300 Inches By Product Video Wall

Kiosks

Standalone Displays (Single Screen)

Digital Menu Board

Digital Posters By Application Information Display

Security Surveillance/ Control Centers

Video Streaming (Entertainment)

Visualization

Rental Services

Billboards/ Hoardings

Others By Region North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



