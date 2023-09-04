78 injured, 217,000 households lost power in Taiwan due to Typhoon Haikui

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC) on Monday (Sept. 4) announced that Typhoon Haikui had caused 78 injuries, over 1,000 incidents of damage, and the loss of power to over 217,000 homes.

The CEOC said 78 people were injured, including 20 in Taitung County, 13 in Tainan City, seven in Hualien County, six in Hsinchu City, two in Taoyuan City, three in Changhua County, one in Pingtung County, 23 in Kaohsiung City, one in New Taipei City, one in Hsinchu County, and one in Penghu County. UDN said 217,429 households lost power, but after emergency repairs, only 57,903 are still without power.



Hot spring hotels flooded by the Talurwan River in Nantou County's Lu-shan Hot Spring District. (CNA photo)

The CEOC noted there were 1,429 reports of damage, of which more than 60% were downed trees on roads. In addition, 12,993 households are without water.

One-hundred and seventy-nine domestic flights were canceled, while 15 international flights were canceled and 12 were delayed. Fourteen ferry routes were suspended, affecting 151 crossings.



Trains on the Taiwan Railways Administration's (TRA's) Western Trunk Line north of Changhua are running normally and the line south of Changhua resumed at 8 a.m. on Monday. The Eastern Trunk Line north of Hualien is operating normally, while service between Hualien and Taitung resumed operations after 1 p.m.

Currently, there have been 29 red alerts issued for debris flows and 570 yellow alerts, while there was one red alert for large-scale collapses and 14 yellow alerts. A total of 7,113 people were evacuated as a preventive measure.



