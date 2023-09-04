President Tsai, VP Lai praise Taiwan military on Armed Forces Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Sunday (Sept. 3), Armed Forces Day, expressed support for the military in separate Facebook posts.

Thanking servicemembers for safeguarding the nation, Tsai said, “Around the clock, they carry out combat training missions and defend our territorial waters and airspace." She also said the 2024 defense budget will reach an unprecedented high of NT$606.8 billion (US$19.02 billion), demonstrating the government’s commitment to backing the military.

In recent years, Taiwan has pushed for defense reform, enhancing training, and strengthening reserve forces, the president said. “This is not only to ensure our nation's security but also to demonstrate to the world our unwavering determination to safeguard democracy and freedom,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lai said that Taiwan is at the forefront of the fight against authoritarianism. The military is responsible for safeguarding peace in the Taiwan Strait, he said.

As the world is paying close attention to the Indo-Pacific region, support for the military must be strong in order to demonstrate Taiwan's “unwavering commitment to protecting democracy and freedom,” Lai said. “The military is the cornerstone of our national security, and providing the greatest support to the military is the government's responsibility,” he added.

Taiwan is in the process of beefing up its military capabilities as the threat of a Chinese attack increases. Taiwan's first two light frigates will be built by October 2026 for NT$9.95 billion (US$312.05 million).

One will be an anti-ship light frigate, armed with Hsiung Feng III anti-surface missiles. The other will be an anti-air frigate, armed with Sky Sword II medium-range air defense missiles.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology is in the process of making an initial batch of 104 Chien Hsiang anti-radiation loitering munitions. Production is expected to be completed in 2025.

On Saturday (Sept. 2), reports revealed that the Air Force is budgeting an extra NT$501.74 million over five years to procure additional Wan Chien cruise missiles.