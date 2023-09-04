North America garage furniture Market is Gaining Momentum with Key Players 2031

What size does the North America garage furniture aftermarket encompass?

Market Size and Growth

The North America garage furniture market was valued at USD 700.9 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 816.2 Million by 2027, with a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

Definition and Materials

What is Garage Furniture?

Garage furniture includes organizers, storage shelves, chairs, stools, and pit stop furniture designed to enhance organization, tool transportation, and protection, thereby increasing productivity in garage spaces.

Garage furniture is manufactured using various materials, including metal, wood, plastics, and others, to cater to different application areas.

Market Drivers

DIY Trend on Social Media

The rising DIY trend on social media platforms, such as Instagram and YouTube, is a significant factor contributing to the increased demand for garage furniture in North America.

Younger demographics are increasingly interested in owning tool kits and equipment, and garage furniture helps them keep these tools organized and presentable.

Growth in Independent Garages

The proliferation of independent garages, often chosen by vehicle owners after their warranties expire, is driving demand for garage furniture.

Independent garages offer cost-effective services compared to authorized ones, and this trend is boosting the need for garage furniture in North America.

Market Segmentation

Product Types

Garage furniture products are categorized into storage solutions (cabinets, shelves & racks, tool storage, workbenches), chairs & stools, and pit stop furniture.

Materials

Materials used in garage furniture include metal, wire, MDF (Medium Density Fiberboard), plastic, and wood.

Applications

Garage furniture is divided into heavy-duty and general application categories, with the general segment dominating the market.

Distribution Channels

Garage furniture is distributed through direct sales (B2B), wholesale distributors, retail stores, and e-commerce platforms, with e-commerce accounting for the largest share.

End-users

End-user segments include residential, vehicle service centers/garages (automotive dealerships, general service garages), and automotive OEMs, with residential consumers dominating the market.

Geographic Analysis

Market in North America

Geographically, the North America garage furniture market includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, with the U.S. leading due to its status as the largest automotive market.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players

Major players in the North America garage furniture market include Homak Mfg Co Inc, Intro-Tech (Pitstop furniture), ATD Tools, Inc., and others.

These players actively engage in strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new product development, and innovation to expand their market presence.

Key Insights

Market Penetration: Insights into offerings by prominent players.

Market Development: Analysis of emerging markets and penetration into mature segments.

Market Diversification: Information on untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Focus on mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches.

Technology Trends: Examination of technological advancements in the garage furniture market.

Key Questions Addressed

Market Size and Forecast

Impact of COVID-19

Investment Opportunities

Technology Trends

Strategies for Market Entry

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

