Bearings Market Big Growth Predicted for Market Size in the Future 2031

How extensive is the Bearings aftermarket?

Market Size and Growth

The global bearings market reached a value of USD 76,418.9 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow to USD 120,054.1 Million by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Introduction to Bearings

Definition and Key Applications

Bearings are critical components used in various machines and equipment, including household appliances, aerospace & defense, agriculture, automotive, and more.

They are instrumental in reducing friction, enabling smooth movement, and enhancing efficiency.

Market Drivers

Utilization in Motors and Automotive Electrification

Bearings are increasingly used in motors and play a vital role in automotive electrification.

Growing demand for energy-efficient cars and government initiatives to boost the manufacturing sector are driving market growth.

Wide Range of Applications

Bearings find applications across diverse industries, such as aerospace, agriculture, automotive, and more.

Their versatility and wide usage contribute to market expansion.

Challenges

Counterfeit Products and Supply Chain Disruptions

The market faces challenges from counterfeit products, which can hinder growth.

Supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic affected the automotive sector, a significant consumer of bearings.

Market Growth Drivers

Demand in Energy-Efficient Cars

Bearings are essential for enhancing the performance of rotating parts in modern vehicles.

They contribute to fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, driving market growth.

Government Initiatives in Manufacturing

Favorable government regulations and policies, along with safety and environmental standards, support the manufacturing sector.

This, in turn, boosts the bearing market.

Market Segmentation

Product Types

Bearings are categorized into ball bearings (deep groove, self-aligning, angular-contact, thrust), roller bearings (tapered, spherical, cylindrical, needle), mounted bearings, linear bearings, slide bearings, and jewel bearings.

Ball bearings hold the largest market share, with angular-contact ball bearings growing at 7.4%.

Size Ranges

Size segments include 30 to 40 mm, 41 to 50 mm, 51 to 60 mm, 61 to 70 mm, and 70 mm and above.

The 30 to 40 mm segment leads, with the 61 to 70 mm segment growing at 7.6%.

Materials

Bearings are made from specialty steel alloys, plastics, and ceramics.

Specialty steel alloys dominate the market, while ceramics are growing in demand.

Industries and Applications

Bearings serve various industries, including automotive (OEM and aftermarket), industrial (agriculture, railway, mining, aerospace, machine tools, and others).

Industrial applications lead the market, with machine tools growing at 7.1%.

Industrial Segment

The market is divided into OEMs and the aftermarket, with the latter holding the largest share due to strong motor vehicle repair and industrial equipment.

Regional Overview

The Asia-Pacific region leads the global bearings market, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific’s dominance is attributed to manufacturing facilities in the region, while Europe benefits from a strong end-user base.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global bearings market include SKF, Schaeffler India Limited, Timken India Ltd., NRB Bearings Limited, National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI), and more.

Major players account for 37% of the market share, actively participating in mergers, product launches, and collaborations.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

