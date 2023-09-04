Alexa
Videos show power of Typhoon Haikui in Taiwan

Scooterist blown back, basketball hoop travels down court, telephone wire explodes, and fridge 'walks' on crossing

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/04 13:33
Scooter driver blown back by powerful winds from Typhoon Haikui on Sept. 3. (New-Reporter.com screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Typhoon Haikui became the first typhoon to make landfall in Taiwan in four years on Sunday (Sept. 3), and videos of its destructive power are surfacing on social media.

At 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, Typhoon Haikui struck the area around Taitung County. Even before it made landfall, Haikui's powerful winds were wreaking havoc across Taitung County and Hualien County.

As Haikui approached Taitung County's Donghe Township, up to Level 14 wind gusts were measured on the Beaufort scale, according to New-Reporter. By 1 p.m., chaotic scenes caused by the intense winds were recorded in downtown Taitung City.

In one video, a female scooter rider could be seen being brought to a standstill and nearly lifted off the ground by the powerful winds. The rider's purple rain poncho could also be seen fluttering horizontally as she tried in vain to walk her scooter forward and into the wind.

She was eventually knocked off her scooter and onto the ground, according to SET News. After an unsuccessful attempt to lift her scooter up, the woman had no choice but to cling to a pole and wait for the winds to subside.

According to the news agency, an entire row of telephone poles was knocked over by Haikui's powerful winds in Binlang Village in Taitung County's Beinan Township. One driver captured a video of a telephone pole falling to the ground, followed by a flash of light and an electrical explosion.

At about 3 p.m. on Sunday, the basketball court of a community center in Hualien County's Zhuoxi Township was damaged by the storm. The basketball hoops inside the covered court were blown over by the strong winds, and one could be seen traveling almost the entire distance of the court.

In a fourth viral video, a large refrigerator could be seen "standing" on a zebra crossing in Taitung City. Other footage showed the fridge "walking" down the zebra crossing and "waving" by opening its freezer door.

Refrigerator seen on crosswalk. (New-Reporter.com image)
