Chinese gate-crashers at US bases raise espionage concerns - WSJ

Chinese nationals, sometimes posing as tourists, have accessed military bases and sensitive sites in the United States as many as 100 times in recent years, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing U.S. officials who described the incidents as potential espionage threats.

The Defense Department, FBI and other agencies held a review last year to try to limit these incidents, which involved gate-crashers because of their attempts to get into U.S. military bases without proper authorization, the WSJ report said.

