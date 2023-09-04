Heavy rain advisories issued across Taiwan for Typhoon Haikui

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The periphery of Typhoon Haikui is forecast to continue to bring heavy rain and strong winds to much of Taiwan on Monday (Sept. 4), with extremely torrential to heavy rain warnings issued for 18 counties and cities, but conditions should start to improve on Tuesday (Sept. 5).

At 3:40 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 3), Haikui became the first typhoon to make landfall in Taiwan in four years when it struck Taitung County. After moving into the Taiwan Strait, Haikui made landfall a second time in Kaohsiung's Zuoying District at 4 a.m. on Monday, before entering the strait again from Tainan, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

As of 9:15 a.m., Haikui was 70 km west-northwest of Tainan moving west-northwest at 12 kph, according to the CWB. It had a radius of 160 km, with maximum sustained winds of 108 kph, and gusts of up to 136 kph.



CWB map of Haikui's projected path. (CWB image)

A land warning for Haikui is in effect for Nantou County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Pingtung County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, Pingtung County, Changhua County, Penghu County, Taichung City, Tainan City, Taitung County, Hualien County, Kinmen County, Yunlin County, and Kaohsiung City. In addition, a sea warning is in place for the Bashi Channel, Dongsha Islands, offshore areas of southeast Taiwan, and the Taiwan Strait.

A torrential rain advisory is in place for Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Nantou County, while an extreme torrential rain advisory has been issued for Yilan County, Hualien County, and Taichung City. An extremely heavy rain advisory has been posted for New Taipei City, Taoyuan city, and Hsinchu County, while a heavy rain advisory has been announced for Keelung City, Taipei City, Miaoli County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, and Penghu County.

All of these rain advisories are in effect until Monday evening.



Rain advisories issued across Taiwan. (CWB image)

Seventeen counties and cities have announced work and class closures for Typhoon Haikui on Monday. The counties announcing at least partial closures include Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Nantou County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Yilan County, Hualien County, Taitung County, Penghu County, Lienchiang County, and Kinmen County.

In addition, the CWB has issued a strong wind advisory for Taoyuan City, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Penghu County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County. The CWB warned of wind gusts of level 11 to 12 on the Beaufort scale in Penghu County, as well as strong gusts of level 10 to 11 in open coastal areas of Yunlin, southern Taiwan, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County. Other coastal areas in Taiwan could see level 8 to 9 gusts.



Wind radii probability map for Typhoon Haikui. (CWB image)

The CWB also predicted that high waves are likely to occur along the coasts of Taiwan proper, Penghu County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County. The public is advised to avoid engaging in beach activities on Monday.



Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said models predict Typhoon Haikui will gradually approach China's Fujian Province on Tuesday afternoon. Wu said that southwesterly winds will continue to bring atmospheric moisture and unstable weather conditions to Taiwan. He said from Tuesday through Friday (Sept. 8), showers and afternoon thunderstorms will be likely across the country.



Rain radar image of Haikui. (CWB image)