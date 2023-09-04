Singlife’s Investment Platform Navigator Rebrands to GROW

New brand signals transformation into an integrated wealth platform, reaffirms company’s commitment to independent financial advisers.

Strengthen Core Capabilities: GROW will focus on building and sustaining trust and loyalty by delivering an efficient and reliable platform. It will further enhance its product shelf with innovative and relevant solutions. It is committed to offering comprehensive support to optimise user success on- and off-platform.

Accelerate Growth: GROW will continue to forge strategic collaborations with leading asset management and digital asset platforms to boost market share.

Unlock Value: GROW will deepen its rapport with advisers through its exclusive events, provide advisers with impactful, actionable insights for business success, and facilitate a culture of development with courses and thought leadership initiatives.

New and Improved Platform: GROW plans to introduce a new multi-asset trading platform in the coming quarters. This platform will have an intuitive design and enhanced reliability, providing financial advisers with an optimised and seamless experience.

ELEVATE 2.0 – Insights, Curated and Accessible: GROW is committed to enhancing its adviser enablement ecosystem, ELEVATE. Through this enhancement, GROW will develop exclusive insights, experiential events, and bespoke programmes for advisers. This will empower advisers with valuable knowledge and resources to better serve their clients.

Strategic Collaborations: GROW will boost its capabilities and product suite by forging strategic partnerships with leading asset management firms and digital asset platforms such as Blackrock and Fullerton Fund Management. This will expand GROW's product offerings, providing exclusive investment solutions for a wide range of advisers and investors.

Customer Success and Assurance: As GROW prepares for the full launch of its new platform, ensuring customer success remains paramount. In order to deliver exceptional user experiences, the company will provide comprehensive support, extending beyond conventional customer service. This includes comprehensive training to advisers on its new investment platform. Up-to-date training resources and dedicated customer success managers (CSMs) will provide services to empower advisers with the knowledge and support they need.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 September 2023 -, the integrated investment platform formerly known as Navigator Investment Services Ltd ("Navigator"), proudly announces its rebranding today. This strategic move reaffirms its commitment to providing individuals with a seamless and empowering investment experience as they work towards their financial goals.Navigator began as an investment platform over 20 years ago in Singapore. Under a new management team and with significant focus placed on technology and strengthening its product offerings, the business has brought in new strategic initiatives. Its adviser enablement ecosystem, ELEVATE provides a wider range of financial tools, insights, bespoke programmes, and experiential events for its users.GROW is positioned as an integrated investment solution which leverages technology to provide tailored services, so advisers can provide meaningful and impactful guidance to their clients., said: "We recognised the need for a brand change that acknowledges our present position while paving the way for our future growth. The rebranding isn't just a marketing strategy; it signifies our strategic intent to build and invest in becoming the go-to platform for advisers, supporting the mass affluent market."The rebrand is driven by the ethos of 'All Things Considered', which epitomises the company's emphasis on the human touch, going beyond looking at finance as an industry focused on numbers. It aspires for the financial services industry to provide more holistic advisory, and being a people-focused business that values human connection., added: "While finance may often revolve around numbers, life is much more. Our brand idea centres on empathy and authenticity. The considered choice is calm, caring, and compassionate. It prioritises human attention over automation and fosters partnerships over transactions. Our mission is to enable advisers to partner with clients in making more thoughtful choices throughout their entire financial journey."GROW believes in the crucial role of comprehensive financial advisory and the expertise advisers provide, hence it is committed making financial advisory better. This commitment comes at a time when the industry is characterised by the emergence of direct-to-consumer platforms, robo-advisory services, and self-directed investors.To fulfil the brand idea, GROW will concentrate on three strategic areas:, said: "For over two decades, Navigator has been a trusted financial compass, guiding countless Singaporeans on their investment journeys. GROW will continue to play a vital role in Singlife's ecosystem. With the support of our future-ready advisers, GROW will be able to serve its clients better than ever, with innovative investment solutions for their journey to wealth creation."Looking ahead, GROW has several exciting developments in store:The new brand was unveiled at the Ritz Carlton Grand Ballroom on 30 August.





Hashtag: #Singlife #GROW

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About GROW with Singlife

GROW with Singlife is an integrated investment platform under the Singlife Group, a leading homegrown financial services company. GROW's platform offers an integrated investment solution that combines intuitive technology with tailored services, and a progressive range of products, alongside insights, tools, and support, to enable advisers to provide more meaningful and impactful advice to their clients. We are committed to supporting our employees, financial advisers, and end clients with care, consideration, and compassion at every step of their financial life journey.





About Singlife

Singlife is a leading homegrown financial services company offering consumers a better way to financial freedom. Through innovative, technology-enabled solutions and a wide range of products and services, Singlife provides consumers control over their financial wellbeing at every stage of their lives.



In addition to a comprehensive suite of insurance plans, employee benefits, partnerships with financial adviser channels and bancassurance, Singlife offers investment and advisory solutions through its Navigator platform. It also offers the Singlife Account, a mobile-first insurance savings plan.



Singlife is the exclusive insurance provider for the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs and Public Officers Group Insurance Scheme. Singlife is also an official signatory of the United Nations Principles for Sustainable Insurance and the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, affirming its commitment to finding a better way to sustainability.



First announced in September 2020 and valued at S$3.2 billion, the merger of Aviva Singapore and Singlife was the largest insurance deal in Singapore then and created one of the largest homegrown financial services companies in the republic.