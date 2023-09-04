High-tech capabilities necessary to avoid Taiwan conflict: UK military officer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Commander of the U.K.’s Strategic Command General Jim Hockenhull stressed the importance of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and other advanced technologies to avoid potential conflicts in the Taiwan Strait and other parts of the world in a recent interview with Nikkei Asia.

These high-tech capabilities will become "an important part of our overall military capability," Hockenhull said. Countering a Chinese invasion of Taiwan depends on advanced capabilities—more than just traditional military hardware such as aircraft, tanks, or ships.

The commander stressed the need for the U.K.'s regional partners to send the "right messages" to China, per Nikkei Asia. "Any sort of conflict over Taiwan has a global implication. And therefore, the U.K.'s national interest is engaged in maintaining peace," Hockenhull said.

"Any resolution of the Taiwan issue must be a peaceful resolution. But secondly, it is not acceptable for any nation to seek to resolve that problem by coercion or by intervention."

Hockenhull also commented on combatting disinformation, saying, "If there are lies, and disinformation campaigns elsewhere, then we should work together with our allies and partners to make sure that we're getting the truth out into the public."

The commander’s remarks come as the U.K. seeks to increase its presence in the region. In September 2021, the U.K. dispatched a navy ship, the HMS Richmond, to the Taiwan Strait for the first time ever.

Two British military ships, the HMS Tamar and HMS Spey, are currently on a five-year deployment in the Indo-Pacific.