17 Taiwan counties, cities announce work, class closures for Typhoon Haikui

Taiwan continues to be affected by wind and rain from Typhoon Haikui

  1655
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/04 09:57
Tree brought down by Typhoon Haikui blocks road in Taichung City's Heping District on Sunday (Sept. 3). 

Tree brought down by Typhoon Haikui blocks road in Taichung City's Heping District on Sunday (Sept. 3).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to Typhoon Haikui, most of Taiwan's counties and cities have declared at least partial school and office closures for Monday (Sept. 4).

Having affected eastern Taiwan during the day on Sunday (Sep. 3), Haikui made landfall for a second time in Kaohsiung at 4 a.m. on Monday before returning to the Taiwan Strait at 7 a.m. off the coast of Tainan, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). As it moves west-northwest, the periphery is expected to continue to affect most of the country with winds and rain.

A land warning for Haikui is in effect for Nantou County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Pingtung County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, Pingtung County, Changhua County, Penghu County, Taichung City, Tainan City, Taitung County, Hualien County, Kinmen County, Yunlin County, and Kaohsiung City. In addition, a sea warning is in place for the Bashi Channel, Dongsha Islands, offshore areas of southeast Taiwan, and the Taiwan Strait.

A torrential rain advisory is in place for Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Nantou County, while an extreme torrential rain advisory has been issued for Yilan County, Hualien County, and Taichung City. An extremely heavy rain advisory has been posted for New Taipei City, Taoyuan city, and Hsinchu County, while a heavy rain advisory has been announced for Keelung City, Taipei City, Miaoli County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, and Penghu County.

In addition, the weather bureau has issued a strong wind advisory for Taoyuan City, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Penghu County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County.

The following areas will close offices and schools as of publication:

Taoyuan City

San-Guang Elementary School: Work as usual but classes canceled Monday
Ba-Lung Elementary School: Work as usual but classes canceled Monday
Kuan-Hun Elementary School: Work and classes canceled Monday
Gaoyi Elementary School: Work as usual but classes canceled Monday

Hsinchu County

Work and classes canceled Monday

Taichung City

Work and classes canceled Monday

Changhua County

Work and classes canceled Monday

Yunlin County

Work and classes canceled Monday

Nantou County

Work and classes canceled Monday

Chiayi City

Work and classes canceled Monday

Chiayi County

Work and classes canceled Monday

Tainan City

Work and classes canceled Monday

Kaohsiung City

Work and classes canceled Monday

Pingtung County

Work and classes canceled Monday

Yilan County

Su'ao Township Nanqiangli and Chaoyanli Districts: Work and classes canceled Monday
DatongTownship: Work and classes canceled Monday
Nan'aoTownship: Work and classes canceled Monday

Hualien County

Work and classes canceled Monday

Taitung County

Work and classes canceled Monday

Penghu County

Work and classes canceled Monday

Lienchiang County

Work and classes canceled Monday

Kinmen County

Work and classes canceled Monday

For more information on closures, check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website.
typhoon holiday
typhoon closures
typhoon cancelations
office closures
school closures
closures
cancelations

