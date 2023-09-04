17 Taiwan counties, cities announce work, class closures for Typhoon Haikui

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to Typhoon Haikui, most of Taiwan's counties and cities have declared at least partial school and office closures for Monday (Sept. 4).
Having affected eastern Taiwan during the day on Sunday (Sep. 3), Haikui made landfall for a second time in Kaohsiung at 4 a.m. on Monday before returning to the Taiwan Strait at 7 a.m. off the coast of Tainan, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). As it moves west-northwest, the periphery is expected to continue to affect most of the country with winds and rain.
A land warning for Haikui is in effect for Nantou County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Pingtung County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, Pingtung County, Changhua County, Penghu County, Taichung City, Tainan City, Taitung County, Hualien County, Kinmen County, Yunlin County, and Kaohsiung City. In addition, a sea warning is in place for the Bashi Channel, Dongsha Islands, offshore areas of southeast Taiwan, and the Taiwan Strait.
A torrential rain advisory is in place for Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Nantou County, while an extreme torrential rain advisory has been issued for Yilan County, Hualien County, and Taichung City. An extremely heavy rain advisory has been posted for New Taipei City, Taoyuan city, and Hsinchu County, while a heavy rain advisory has been announced for Keelung City, Taipei City, Miaoli County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, and Penghu County.
In addition, the weather bureau has issued a strong wind advisory for Taoyuan City, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Penghu County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County.
The following areas will close offices and schools as of publication:
Taoyuan City
San-Guang Elementary School: Work as usual but classes canceled Monday
Ba-Lung Elementary School: Work as usual but classes canceled Monday
Kuan-Hun Elementary School: Work and classes canceled Monday
Gaoyi Elementary School: Work as usual but classes canceled Monday
Hsinchu County
Work and classes canceled Monday
Taichung City
Work and classes canceled Monday
Changhua County
Work and classes canceled Monday
Yunlin County
Work and classes canceled Monday
Nantou County
Work and classes canceled Monday
Chiayi City
Work and classes canceled Monday
Chiayi County
Work and classes canceled Monday
Tainan City
Work and classes canceled Monday
Kaohsiung City
Work and classes canceled Monday
Pingtung County
Work and classes canceled Monday
Yilan County
Su'ao Township Nanqiangli and Chaoyanli Districts: Work and classes canceled Monday
DatongTownship: Work and classes canceled Monday
Nan'aoTownship: Work and classes canceled Monday
Hualien County
Work and classes canceled Monday
Taitung County
Work and classes canceled Monday
Penghu County
Work and classes canceled Monday
Lienchiang County
Work and classes canceled Monday
Kinmen County
Work and classes canceled Monday
For more information on closures, check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website.