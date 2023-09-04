OTELLO CECI FOR THE FUTURE - The CECI Winery Present a World Exclusive, A Unique Aluminium Bottle with A Cork Stopper and Muselet For Sparkling Wine

At the CECI 1938 winery, a vision of sustainability meets tradition

TORRILE, ITALY - EQS Newswire - 4 September 2023 -Thewinery presentan innovative project focussed on sustainability and tradition.to introduce anfor its iconic wines - OTELLO Nero di Lambrusco and OTELLO Brut - designed by Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® that specialises in glass, plastic and metal packaging supplies and stoppers.Attention to design and expression through imagery has always been part of the CECI 1938 signature. OTELLO CECI FOR THE FUTURE bottles look elegant and toy with simple colours. On a matt black background the CECI 1938 logo is displayed - tone-on-tone. The opaque black seal completes the look.In the centre of the bottle - in the form of a "label" - are the wordsor, rendered in white lettering enhanced by a slight colour gradient reminiscent of the purple hue of Lambrusco froth, or the golden yellow of brut sparkling wine.Hashtag: #CECI

