Mehidy and Najmul centuries power Bangladesh to 89-run win over Afghanistan in Asia Cup

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto smashed centuries as they powered Bangladesh to an emphatic 89-run win over Afghanistan in the Asia Cup and sealed a place in the Super Fours on Sunday.

Mehidy, opening for the first time since the Asia Cup final in 2018, scored 112 and Najmul continued his brilliant run of batting form with 104 in Bangladesh’s imposing total of 334-5 in the sweltering heat of Lahore.

Bangladesh fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed (4-44) and Shoriful Islam (3-36) bagged seven wickets between them before Afghanistan was dismissed for 245 in 44.3 overs.

Ibrahim Zadran (75) and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (51) scored fighting half centuries, but Bangladesh always kept taking wickets before Taskin wrapped up the innings.

Bangladesh, which lost its opening Group B game to Sri Lanka, is the second team to go through to the Super Fours after Pakistan qualified from Group A.

