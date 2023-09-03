Ukraine updates: Kyiv says downed Russian drones in Odesa

Ukraine's air force said on Sunday that it destroyed 22 out of 25 drones in a Russian attack on the southwestern Ukrainian region of Odesa.

The attack injured at least two people and hit "civilian infrastructure" at the Danube River port, Ukrainian officials said.

The attack was reported shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said that two more ships had passed through a temporary "grain corridor" in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, a British intelligence report said Moscow was trying to recruit citizens from neighboring countries and Central Asian migrants for its war, in an apparent bid to avoid further unpopular domestic mobilization before next year's elections.

Here are more headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, September 3:

Russian defensive line breached in south, Ukrainian general says

Ukrainian forces have broken through the first and strongest of several Russian defense lines in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian commander for the region has told British media.

Ukrainian soldiers are expecting faster progress as they push towards the weaker second line of defense, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy told the Observer newspaper in an interview.

The counteroffensive against Russian forces which invaded Ukraine in February last year had long been hampered by a huge minefield in the region. The demining had been done mainly at night, Tarnavskiy said.

The aim of the southern offensive is to reach the Sea of Azov, about 90 kilometers (roughly 55 miles) away, effectively cutting in half the areas of southern Ukraine held by Russia, and breaking a key supply route to and from the Crimean peninsula.

Russian army has recruited 280,000 soldiers since January

Russia's former president and Security Council chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that Moscow had recruited some 280,000 people into the army since the start of the year.

Russia has not announced another mobilization, seen as an unpopular measure, but has led an active campaign to attract more military recruits as its full-scale invasion of Ukraine drags into a 19th month.

"According to data from the ministry of defense, 280,000 people have joined the Russian army on contracts from January 1," Medvedev said.

"Part of them were in the reserves, part of them volunteers and other categories," he said, during a visit to the Far Eastern Russian island of Sakhalin. In early August, Medvedev said the army had recruited around 230,000 people since the start of the year.

Since the spring, the Russian army has led a huge publicity campaign to recruit volunteers, with mass advertisements online and in Russian streets. It has also sought to attract future soldiers by promising higher salaries.

Russia recruiting migrants, Central Asian nationals: UK

The British Defense Ministry said in its regular intelligence update that Moscow has been trying to recruit fighters from its neighboring countries as of late June.

The report cited adverts in Armenia and Kazakhstan offering 495,000 rubles ($5,140, €4,761) in initial payments and monthly salaries starting from 190,000 rubles.

It added that Russia had made efforts to appeal to the ethnic Russian population in Kazakhstan's northern Qostanai region.

The Kremlin also likely views the over 6 million migrants from Central Asia in Russia as potential recruits, the British government posits. According to the report, some Central Asian migrants were approached "with promises of fast-track citizenship" and salaries of up to $4,160.

"Russia likely wishes to avoid further unpopular domestic mobilization measures in the run up to the 2024 presidential elections," it said.

"Exploiting foreign nationals allows the Kremlin to acquire additional personnel for its war effort in the face of mounting casualties."

Ukraine says shot down 22 Russian drones in Odesa

The Ukrainian air force said on Sunday that Russian launched an overnight attack on the southwestern Odesa region that lasted more than three hours.

It said that the drones were Iranian-made Shahed models and that 22 of 25 were shot down.

A least two people were injured and a Danube River port infrastructure was hit in the attack, according to the air force.

Russia has stepped up its attacks on Odesa and Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, after it halted a UN-brokered deal that allowed safe shipments from the Black Sea.

The two Ukrainian regions are home to vital ports and infrastructure for grain shipment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Saturday that two more vessels had passed through the temporary "Black Sea grain corridor," which Ukraine is using to release cargo ships that have been trapped in its ports since Russia's invasion.

fb/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)