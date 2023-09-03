Humei Night Market plans to reopen at new location in Taiwan's Chiayi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After the popular Humei Night Market in Chiayi City was forced to close in June after only one month of operation, local residents were disappointed. However, two months later, the Humei Night Market is reportedly preparing to reopen at a nearby location.

On Sunday (Sept. 3), the company organizing the market responded to rumors online, and confirmed that they are seeking approval to reopen the night market at a nearby location within the coming weeks, reported UDN. The new location under review is one block north of the original market’s location, at the intersection of Humei 8th Rd. and Jiankang 2nd Rd.

The Humei Night Market initially opened for business in late May 2023 as the largest night market in Chiayi City, covering over 2,000 square meters. However, it was forced to close on June 21 after city officials cited the market for violating urban zoning restrictions.

UDN reports that organizers are already in discussions with city officials to grant a permit to the location as a Tourist Night Market that will allow for commercial businesses to operate. Reports indicate that the original market site will likely be turned into a parking lot for visitors of the new Humei Night Market, which will be slightly smaller.

While the original market held around 400 vendor stalls, the new market will probably have closer to 300.

There is currently no specific date for the market to reopen. Heavy rains in recent weeks have reportedly delayed preparation of the new market site.