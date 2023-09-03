Taiwan teams excel at World Outdoor Tug of War Championships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The World Outdoor Tug-of-War Championship continues in Sursee, Switzerland, with the Taiwan team achieving its best ever medal haul so far, claiming 5 golds, 4 silvers, and 2 bronzes with one day of competition remaining, per SETN.

Taiwan got off to a hot start with the first two days of the competition (Aug. 31–Sept. 1), which saw Taiwan take gold in the following categories: women’s 540 kilogram class, mixed 580 kg class, U23 women's 500 kg class, and the U23 mixed 560 kg class.

A bronze medal was also won by a junior 560 kg team from Taoyuan Municipal Shou Shan Senior High School (桃園市立壽山高級中等學校).

On Sunday (Sept. 3), Switzerland time, the Taiwan team remains in competition in categories such as mixed 580 kg, junior men’s 560 kg, men’s 640 kg, women’s 540 kg, and junior women’s 480 kg.

Taiwan Tug of War Secretary-General Cho Yao-peng (卓耀鵬) said a goal this year was to defend the women's 500 kg and women's 540 kg gold medals, with a secondary goal of having a strong showing in mixed 580 kg competition.