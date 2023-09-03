Taiwanese soldiers joined US military exercises in Michigan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese soldiers participated in multinational military exercises last month in the United States, which were hosted by the Michigan National Guard, reported Japanese media outlet NHK.

The annual Northern Strike exercises are held at Michigan’s Camp Grayling and nearby military bases. This year’s exercises involved around 7,000 soldiers from 26 U.S. states, and one U.S. territory, as well as contingents from four international partners, reported The Detroit News.

On Sunday (Sept 3.), NHK, citing credible sources, reported that one of the international partners was Taiwan, though the size of the Taiwanese contingent was not revealed. Exercise Northern Strike typically involves two training phases, aerial and ground, and ran from late July to Aug. 19.

Another international partner taking part in the event was Latvia, which has been a longtime participant in the exercises. Latvia’s Chief of Defense Lt. Gen. Leonids Kalnins, was in attendance at this year’s exercises.

The Northern Strike exercises are designed to maintain combat readiness levels of U.S. reserve forces. As one of the largest, joint military exercises held in the U.S., Northern Strike also helps to ensure reserve forces are capable of interoperability with allied militaries in the same manner as frontline military forces.

A report from ABC affiliate, Up North Live, reports that “all domains of warfare” are covered at the annual exercises to ensure “every aspect of military preparedness is practiced and polished. The report also notes that the terrain and climate of northern Michigan is similar to parts of China and Russia.