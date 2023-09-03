Alexa
Typhoon Haikui causes work, school closures in southern, central Taiwan

1st typhoon to make landfall in 4 years

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/03 12:00
Typhoon Haikui bringing heavy wind and rain. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a land warning for Typhoon Haikui, and nine southern and central municipalities suspended work and school on Sunday (Sept. 3).

Typhoon Haikui is the first typhoon to make landfall in Taiwan in the past four years, per SETN. WeatherRisk meteorologist Wu Sheng-yu (吳聖宇) said the typhoon will make landfall in the early evening hours around Taitung.

Wu also said Typhoon Haikui would maintain a western trajectory and depart via Kaohsiung and Tainan on Monday morning (Sept. 4), though rain and strong winds could persist. Typhoon Haikui led to the suspension of schools and work in Hualien, Taitung, Chiayi, Pingtung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung.

President Tsai expresses concern about flooding. (CNA photo)

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) visited the Central Emergency Response Center on Sunday, per CNA. She noted that Typhoon Haikui is expected to bring lots of rain and pose a more dangerous threat because it coincides with high tide, creating more risk for those living in low-lying coastal areas.

She urged central and local governments to work together to mitigate the suffering of citizens. Tsai also reminded the public to pay attention to their own personal safety when venturing outside.

Mountainous areas also need to be on alert for landslides and impassable roads. This is especially true for the eastern half of Taiwan, which will experience the most severe wind and rain.
