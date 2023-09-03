Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gauld's PK goal helps Whitecaps grab 1-1 draw with NYCFC

By Associated Press
2023/09/03 10:05
Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Ryan Raposo, left, controls the ball in front of New York City FC midfielder Richard Ledezma during the first half o...
New York City FC Keaton Parks, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Alessandro Schöpf battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS socce...
New York City FC midfielder Andrés Perea, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC Ali Ahmed play during the second half of an MLS soccer match at Yankee Stad...
Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Ryan Raposo, left, passes the ball around New York City FC midfielder Richard Ledezma during the second half of an MLS ...
New York City FC defender Birk Risa, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Brian White battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer ...
New York City FC midfielder Richard Ledezma, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter battle for the ball during the second hal...
Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Ryan Gauld, left, celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick past New York City FC goalie Matthew Freese, right, dur...
New York City FC defender Thiago Martins heads the ball away from his goalie Matthew Freese, right, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC Ryan Gauld, left, pursue...
Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Ranko Veselinovic, right, controls the ball while New York City FC midfielder Andres Jasson pursues during the first h...
New York City FC forward Santiago Rodríguez, left, controls the ball while being defended by Vancouver Whitecaps FC Adrián Cubas, center, and Mathías ...
New York City FC forward Monsef Bakrar, left, heads the ball in front of Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Tristan Blackmon during the first half of an ...
New York City FC forward Monsef Bakrar, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Ranko Veselinovic battle for the ball during the first half of an ML...
New York City FC midfielder Andrés Perea falls over Vancouver Whitecaps FC Brian White during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Yankee Stadium,...

Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Ryan Raposo, left, controls the ball in front of New York City FC midfielder Richard Ledezma during the first half o...

New York City FC Keaton Parks, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Alessandro Schöpf battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS socce...

New York City FC midfielder Andrés Perea, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC Ali Ahmed play during the second half of an MLS soccer match at Yankee Stad...

Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Ryan Raposo, left, passes the ball around New York City FC midfielder Richard Ledezma during the second half of an MLS ...

New York City FC defender Birk Risa, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Brian White battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer ...

New York City FC midfielder Richard Ledezma, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter battle for the ball during the second hal...

Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Ryan Gauld, left, celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick past New York City FC goalie Matthew Freese, right, dur...

New York City FC defender Thiago Martins heads the ball away from his goalie Matthew Freese, right, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC Ryan Gauld, left, pursue...

Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Ranko Veselinovic, right, controls the ball while New York City FC midfielder Andres Jasson pursues during the first h...

New York City FC forward Santiago Rodríguez, left, controls the ball while being defended by Vancouver Whitecaps FC Adrián Cubas, center, and Mathías ...

New York City FC forward Monsef Bakrar, left, heads the ball in front of Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Tristan Blackmon during the first half of an ...

New York City FC forward Monsef Bakrar, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Ranko Veselinovic battle for the ball during the first half of an ML...

New York City FC midfielder Andrés Perea falls over Vancouver Whitecaps FC Brian White during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Yankee Stadium,...

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Gauld scored on a second-half penalty kick to help the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Neither team scored until Mounsef Bakrar took a pass from Santiago Rodríguez in the 55th minute and scored his second goal in his fourth career appearance for NYCFC (6-10-12).

Vancouver (10-8-8) answered with the equalizer five minutes later when Gauld drew a foul on James Sands and converted the penalty kick for his 10th goal of the season.

Matt Freese finished with one save in his fourth start and fifth career appearance for NYCFC. Yohei Takaoka saved two shots for Vancouver.

NYCFC is 3-1-3 all-time in the series. NYCFC scored multiple goals in the first five matches before playing to a scoreless draw last season in Vancouver. The club is 2-1-1 in its last four home matches after a 0-3-3 stretch at home. NYCFC is 3-11-9 in its last 23 matches.

Vancouver had won three straight on the road in all competitions for the first time since June of 2015. The Whitecaps have never won four straight away from home.

Brian White saw a four-match goal streak on the road come to an end for the Whitecaps.

NYCFC returns to action on Sept. 16 when it hosts the New York Red Bulls. Vancouver travels to play Toronto FC on Sept. 16.

____

apnews.com/hub/soccer