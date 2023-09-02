Taiwan: Women freeze eggs hoping for a better future

Vivian is single and successful. The brand marketing director wants to have her eggs frozen so she has the opportunity to have a child at some point i... Vivian is single and successful. The brand marketing director wants to have her eggs frozen so she has the opportunity to have a child at some point in the future. "It's my insurance policy," the 33-year-old says. She explains that many women in Taiwan are independent and career-focused and aren't solely looking to find a husband just to have children.