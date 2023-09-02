Taiwan expands land warnings for Typhoon Haikui

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau expanded land warnings for Typhoon Haikui from Hualien and Taitung to include the counties of Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi, and Pingtung, and the cities of Chiayi, Kaohsiung, and Tainan Saturday (Sept. 2) afternoon.

The eye of the storm was located over the Pacific Ocean, 390 kilometers east-northeast of Eluanbi at Taiwan’s southern tip at 7 p.m. Saturday, and was heading west, turning west-northwest at a speed of 16 km per hour. The bureau predicted that by the same time Sunday (Sept. 3), the eye would be 110 km north-northeast of Eluanbi.

The typhoon featured maximum sustained winds near the center of 38 meter per second, and gusts of up to 48 mps. Forecasters said the impact of the storm would be most severe Sunday and Monday (Sept. 4).

The east coast counties of Hualien and Taitung said they were keeping schools and offices shut during Sunday, with other counties and cities expected to announce their decisions later.

