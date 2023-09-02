Ukraine updates: Russia risks dividing its forces, UK says

By simultaneously repelling the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south of the country and attacking in the east itself, Russian forces risk dividing their forces, the UK Defense Ministry said on Saturday in its intelligence update.

Russia is continuing its advances near Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine and wants to force the Ukrainian forces to split their units between the south and east, the update said.

"Given that Russia has made modest gains near Kupiansk since the Ukrainian counter-offensive began in June, they are highly likely seeking to capitalize" by continuing to resource this area of the front, the ministry said.

However, this could force Russia itself to split up its troops in order to prevent a breakthrough by Ukraine around Orikhiv to the south, according to the update.

Here are more headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, September 2:

Ukraine names powerful businessman Kolomoisky suspect in fraud probe

Ukrainian state security officials named powerful businessman Ihor Kolomoisky as a suspect in a fraud and money laundering case, the SBU security service said.

"It was established that during 2013-2020, Ihor Kolomoisky legalized more than half a billion hryvnias (roughly $13.5 million or €12.5 million at the current exchange rate) by withdrawing them abroad and using the infrastructure of the controlled banks," the SBU said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Kolomoisky is a former owner of leading Ukrainian bank PrivatBank, which was nationalized in late 2016 as part of a major clean-up of the country's banking system. He also owned an array of assets in the energy, banking, and other sectors, including one of Ukraine's most influential television channels.

The United States sanctioned Kolomoisky in 2021 "due to his involvement in significant corruption." US authorities have also alleged Kolomoiskiy and a business partner laundered stolen funds through the United States. Kolomoiskiy has denied any wrongdoing.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made cracking down on corruption a priority as Ukraine battles Russia's 18-month-old invasion and Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine's richest men, is the most prominent figure to have become a target.

Zelenskyy, who rose to prominence as a comedian and played the role of president on a show aired on a Kolomoisky-owned TV channel, has denied having personal ties to the businessman.

Russia risks dividing its forces — UK intelligence update

By simultaneously repelling the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south of the country and attacking in the east itself, Russian forces risk dividing their forces, UK Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update.

Russia is continuing to advance on Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine, trying to force Ukraine to split its units between the south and east, the update said.

"Given that Russia has made modest gains near Kupiansk since the Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, they are highly likely seeking to capitalize" by continuing to resource this area of the front, the ministry said.

However, this could force Russia itself to split up its troops in order to prevent a breakthrough by Ukraine around Orikhiv to the south, according to the update.

Ukainian forces have reached the first main Russian defense line there despite the efforts of the Russian forces, primarily composed of the 58 Combined Arms Army and Russian Airborne Forces elements, to halt them.

Meanwhile, the White House on Friday said that Ukrainian forces in recent days have made "notable progress" against Russian troops in their southern offensive.

"Any objective observer of this counteroffensive, you can't deny... that they have made progress now," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters, calling criticism of the Ukrainian effort by anonymous officials "not helpful."

Russia says two drones downed near border

Russian Defense Ministry said that it had downed two Ukrainian drones over Belgorod region, a border province that comes under regular attack from Ukrainian forces.

Separately, the governor of neighboring Kursk region said that a village on the border had come under shelling from Ukraine, with one woman injured.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory have picked up in recent weeks, with dozens of drones striking Russia at once some days.

Russia says it thwarted attack on Crimea bridge

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces destroyed several Ukrainian drones early on Saturday that were attempting to target a bridge that links the Crimean peninsula to Russia.

In a series of messages on Telegram, the ministry said it destroyed three "semi-submersible unmanned" boats from Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning.

They were "spotted and destroyed in time off the Black Sea coast."

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted the strategic bridge, with the attacks increasing in frequency and severity. Kyiv has said it plans to take Crimea back from Russian occupation.

While Ukrainian officials do not normally comment on attacks on Russian targets, the government claimed responsibility for an attack on the bridge in July.

The bridge, a favorite project of Russian President Vladimir Putin, stretches 19 kilometers (12 miles) across the Kerch Strait.

DW speaks to Ukrainians fleeing life under Russian-occupation

More than 18 months after Russia launched its invasion, many Ukrainians are still seeking ways to escape occupied territories.

One way is to go into Russia and then enter Ukrainian-controlled areas. DW's Aya Ibrahim met people who had fled at a border reception center.

One woman described the pressure her family faced under Russian occupation, including threats to take her two small children away to a boarding school.

"They're Russians and they do not consider us Ukrainians as human beings," she said.

For more on the story, click to watch the full report:

rs/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters, DPA)