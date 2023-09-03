India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup abandoned due to rain

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — The India-Pakistan encounter at the Asia Cup was abandoned when drizzle prevented play after the innings break on Saturday.

India was bowled out for 266 inside 50 overs after electing to bat first. Pakistan couldn't start its reply, ruining the first one-day international between them since the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

Points were shared and Pakistan advanced to the second round having already beaten Nepal. India needs to beat Nepal in its final group game to go through.

India batters struggled against Pakistan's three-pronged pace attack, all of whom clocked above 140 kph. Shaheen Afridi bagged four wickets and Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf three apiece.

Afridi with the new ball grabbed the big wickets of Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (4) to put Pakistan on top and Harris Rauf dismissed Shubman Gill (10) and Shreyas Iyer (14) to reduce India to 66-4.

India recovered thanks to a fifth-wicket stand between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan worth 138 runs off 141 deliveries.

After collapsing the top order, Pakistan captain Babar Azam introduced spin and India rebuilt momentum.

The stand was broken when Rauf came back into the attack and claimed the wicket of Kishan. The India wicketkeeper made 82 off 81 balls with nine fours and two sixes.

Shaheen then took two wickets in an over, including top scorer Hardik Pandya, 87 off 90 deliveries with seven fours and one six.

After that, Naseem Shah went through the tail to have India all out in 48.5 overs and cap an excellent day in the field for Pakistan.

There were two rain interruptions during India’s innings but the game progressed without any reduction of overs.

