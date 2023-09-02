Alexa
Vice president encourages youth to help Taiwan boost global status

Lai Ching-te advises young Taiwanese to return home after traveling abroad

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/02 16:50
Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te.

Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese youths should return home after traveling abroad and broadening their horizons to help make Taiwan more international, Vice President and Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said on Friday (Sept. 1).

Speaking at an Overseas Community Affairs Council awards ceremony, Lai encouraged young adults to step out into the world and to grow as people before returning to Taiwan and helping the nation garnish more international support and attention, per CNA.

In the post-pandemic era, countries face challenges such as geopolitical changes, digital transformation, and the transition to a green economy, Lai said. By engaging with the international community and learning from the practices of other countries, Taiwan can give itself a boost, he said.

The vice president said that although Taiwan is not large in size, it is culturally diverse. He also welcomed young overseas Taiwanese to explore Taiwan, as this would lead to a greater love for the country.

As of Aug. 21, Lai is in the lead for the 2024 Taiwan presidential election, according to a Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation poll.

Lai has pledged to defend Taiwan’s sovereignty and said the international community should work to maintain peace and stability in the region. The red lines drawn by the international community should naturally be considered as Taiwan's red lines as well, he said.
