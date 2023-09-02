Taiwan Air Force orders extra Wan Chien missiles

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force is budgeting an extra NT$501.74 million (US$15.73 million) spread over five years to procure Wan Chien missiles, reports said Saturday (Sept. 2).

The Wan Chien is an air-to-ground cruise missile produced by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST). The originally plan was for production to wind down after 2024, but the new order covers the period from 2024 until 2028, the Liberty Times reported.

The paper quoted military sources as saying that the new missiles might not be the original version with a range of 200 kilometers, but an improved second version covering distances of up to 400 km. Since 2022, the NCSIST has had an annual production capacity of 50 Wan Chien missiles, meaning the new contract could result in a maximum of 200 missiles.

The projectiles are designed to be carried two at a time by Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDFs). Their targets are enemy airports or locations where high numbers of enemy forces are concentrated, the report said.